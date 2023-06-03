Olga Danilovic eliminated from Roland Garros | Sports

Olga Danilović failed to create a sensation.

Olga Danilović lost in the match against the Moroccan Ons Žaber, the seventh seed, and thus ended her participation at Roland Garros in the third round. Danilović won the first set 6:4, was equal in the second until the end, and then Žaber justified her role as the favorite, winning the second set 6:4 and the third 6:1. In the meantime, Olga experienced a painful fall at the end of the match, she had to ask for a medical time-out, and in those moments it was clear that it would be very difficult to pull off another surprise.

Despite the defeat, Olga will have many reasons to be proud of her performance at the French Open, where she reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time and announced great results. On the “Susan Leglen” field, in her biggest match so far, she had the support of her partner, Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who was again sitting in the first rows.

