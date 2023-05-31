Home » Olimpija wants Nemanja Motika Sport
They hoped at “Marakana” that they would take the pearl from Bayern, and as things stand, Nemanja Motika will no longer perform for the red and whites.

Source: MN PRESS

Crvena zvezda won the double crown and is now preparing for Champions League, and before the arrival of reinforcements, he will have to relieve the playing staff. It is already clear that he is leaving Nenad Krsticic who will end his career, and now, according to the Slovenian media, the first offer for one of the Zvezda players has arrived.

After a very turbulent season in which Olimpija from Ljubljana managed to take the title, but fired two coaches during the year, now the reconstruction of the team is being prepared, starting with Nemanja Motika!

An offshoot of Bayern’s youth academy, the youth representative of Serbia was seriously paid by Bayern and cost Zvezda 1,500,000 euros, but he failed to establish himself. He spent six months on loan in Austria Lustemnau where he scored one goal in 12 matches. It was hardly enough to convince someone at “MarakanI” that he is of the caliber for the Champions League.

According to our sources, Nemanja Motika is about to sign a contract with Olimpija Ljubljana. Both sides have shown the desire for an agreement”writes Slovenian “Ekipa”.

They have experience in bringing players from the Super League to Ljubljana, as there is already experienced defender Đorđe Crnomarković, and the team also includes the Lithuanian Justas Lasickas, who arrived from Voždovac and played for Zemun in Serbia.

