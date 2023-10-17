Home » Oliver Peoples launches Fall 2023-24 collection – MONDO MODA
A Oliver Peoples launches the collection for Fall 2023-2024. This station introduces a new category called 0nly. Produced in Japan, this acetate collection is defined by modern minimalism and is focused on the concept of changing the basic shape of the frame.

Oliver Peoples Fall 2023 @ disclosure

In parallel, the collection pays stylistic homage to the French New Wave aesthetic and was created according to OP design, including 60s details, faceted metals and Art Deco elements.

Oliver Peoples Fall 2023 @ disclosure

The collection is focused on discovering details and meticulous craftsmanship.

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

