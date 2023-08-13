Olivera Ćirković on Greek prisons and the trial of Croatian fans | Info

Olivera Ćirković, former basketball player and member of the organized criminal group “Pink Panther” was in Greek prisons and spoke to the Croatian media about what awaits Dinamo fans from Zagreb.

Izvor: Youtube/France 24 Observers/MONDO

After the news that 105 Croatian fans remain behind bars after the murder of fans in Greece, it was also announced what those prisons look like. Croatian fans complained about the conditions, and international institutions rate them as very bad. Olivera Ćirkovića former member of the organized criminal group “Pink Panther” was in such prisons and revealed to “RTL” what it was about because she spent eight years there.

“The fact that Greece is in the European Union, so that the Croatian people do not hope that it is the European Union. Everything is moving slowly, the investigation is very slow and sloppy, and the fact that there is no evidence that they are not overly hopeful, in Greek courts you can easily be convicted without evidence, and in another court there is a chance that the sentences will drop. This hasn’t even started yet, it’s ongoingwill to infinity. They cannot help their children in any way, except financially to have money, as much money as possible, and then it will be easier to survive detention and prison“, said Olivera Ćirković.

During the day on Sunday, information arrived from Greece that Croats, two Greeks and one Albanian will be “lying” in as many as 16 different prisons, including a member of Dinamo who is in the hospital under police surveillance. The portal “Index” from Croatia dealt with the conditions in those prisons, and after the “Bed Blue Boys” complained about the bad conditions in detention as well.

“The situation in Greek prisons, as suggested by the data of international institutions, is even worse“, that portal states.

It was also stated that Greek prisons have been struggling with overcrowding for years, as well as that they have generally poor living conditions, which is why riots and protests break out. The same source cites the report of the Committee for the Prevention of Torture, Inhumane Treatment and Punishment, a body of the Council of Europe, in which almost everything related to prisons in Greece is severely criticized – overcrowding, beatings, corruption of guards… Also, a series of remarks about the state in those prisons he presented the report of the US State Department.

The report of the Council of Europe stated that “too many prisoners in Greece are still in conditions that represent a violation of human dignity.” After a ten-day visit to five Greek prisons, the conclusion was that poor detention conditions, violence, a serious lack of staff and inadequate health care were observed… As part of that “inspection”, prisons in Koridalos, Nigrita, as well as prisons on the islands of Chios, were visited. Corfu and Kos. “At that time, there were 11,182 prisoners in Greece, while the maximum capacity was 10,175. The occupancy rate at that time was 110 percent”.

Also, the media in Croatia broadcast a video from the Koridalos prison, which shows a 25 square meter room, where “more than 15 people lived”. These scenes were taken with a phone that was “smuggled” among the prisoners. At that moment, instead of the planned 60 prisoners, more than 200 prisoners were housed in the prison’s hospital wing for men.



See description

“YOU CAN EASILY BE CONVICTED WITHOUT EVIDENCE”! Olivera Ćirković knows the NOTOROUS Greek prisons, this is what she told the Croats

Hide description

Izvor: Youtube/ Les Observateurs France 24Br. slika: 5 1 / 5 Izvor: Youtube/ Les Observateurs France 24Br. slika: 5 2 / 5 Izvor: Youtube/ Les Observateurs France 24Br. slika: 5 3 / 5 AD Izvor: Youtube/ Les Observateurs France 24Br. slika: 5 4 / 5 Izvor: Youtube/ Les Observateurs France 24Br. slip: 5 5 / 5

“Patients suffering from infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis and scabies were found next to patients suffering from cancer or other diseases. Many were also HIV positive, a result of the epidemic that was ravaging the Greek prison population at the time“, it was stated, with the explanation that the conditions were such that even the prison guards did not enter the hospital. Then when they were forced, they wore masks and gloves, while only two doctors were engaged for more than 200 patients.

In Koridalos prison, where some of those arrested after the murder of AEK fans will be housed, hardened criminals and left-wing terrorists, as well as members of the neo-Nazi Zlatna zora party, are serving their sentences. At the time of the said commission’s visit, it was 152 percent occupied.

Let us remind you that AEK fan Mihalic Kacuris (29) was killed in an organized attack by hooligans from Croatia together with fans from Greece and Albania. Due to the hooligan rampage and murder, the match between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb was postponed to Saturday.



See description

“YOU CAN EASILY BE CONVICTED WITHOUT EVIDENCE”! Olivera Ćirković knows the NOTOROUS Greek prisons, this is what she told the Croats

Hide description

Source: bnsports.gr/screenshotBr. image: 7 1 / 7 Source: bnsports.gr/screenshotNo. image: 7 2 / 7 Source: bnsports.gr/screenshotNo. image: 7 3 / 7 AD Source: bnsports.gr/screenshotBr. picture: 7 4 / 7 Source: bnsports.gr/screenshotNo. picture: 7 5 / 7 Source: bnsports.gr/screenshotBr. image: 7 6 / 7 AD Source: bnsports.gr/screenshotNo. picture: 7 7 / 7

BONUS VIDEO:

Greek Prison Source: Youtube/ Les Observateurs France 24

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

