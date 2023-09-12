Olivia Rodrigo, critic of her album Guts (2023)

The story of Olivia Rodrigo She is well known, a former Disney star releases an album and becomes a pop star, following in the footsteps of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus or Selena Gomez, but, unlike them, her first album receives critical approval and with an album, “Sour”about broken relationships and teenage angst, manages to shift comparisons towards Billie Eilish and Lorde, artists who also write their own songs and who also released great albums before the age of 20.

Now comes the difficult test of the second album, “Guts”, and Rodrigo aces it with flying colors, adding more guitars, something that in the current ‘mainstream’ scene can be considered almost revolutionary, and those trademark piano ballads that link her to Lorde. The only bad thing is that both parties do not end up getting married at all, except on a couple of occasions, and ‘Guts’ It sounds, at times, like two different albums, on the one hand the more punk pop and guitar part, where he usually uses refreshing sarcasm about his relationships and, on the other, the ballads of devastating heartbreak in which he strips himself emotionally naked.

I sincerely believe that it works better in the first ones, although with exceptions, and that there could be a much better balance in an album that begins like an earthquake with the double blow of “all-american bitch”with a folk and acoustic beginning that transforms into a great punk pop song and “bad idea right?” that continues along the same paths, refreshing punk pop that breaks into an explosive chorus and even has a dirty and noisy guitar solo, which must be the only song on the entire Billboard list with one…

The album continues in style with its well-known first single, “vampire”a piece of ballad that increases in rhythm and intensity, managing to combine the best of both parts of Rodrigo, without a doubt, one of the songs of the year. “Lazy” It also begins with a sweet acoustic guitar and Rodrigo showing his most angelic side, in which it is clear that he has also sometimes named Simon & Garfunkel as an influence. Of course, he lyrically reminds us a little of the “Jolene” by Dolly Parton in the fact that it is a song that talks about another woman of whom she is supposedly jealous but, at the same time, seems to attract her enormously.

Then comes another of those indie rock offshoots with roots in the 90s, “ballad of a homeshooled girl”, which would not have been out of place on Wet Leg’s first album both for the music and for the biting lyrics. It’s a great song and it could easily be the third single from the album.

But, from here on, not everything convinces me, “making the bed” It is an easy ballad, which not even its good vocal performance can save from burning. “logical” It also fails to excite me. Not all rock songs are equally good, the chorus of “love is embarrassing” It is too similar to the first Paramore, making the middle part of the album the weakest.

Of course, the album comes back to the end with another good ballad, “the grudge”the interesting “pretty isn’t pretty” where it changes the 90s for the 80s, with a beginning that sounds like the Cure, and a final ballad that, this time, makes good references to Lorde and, if we get fancy, even Fiona Apple. Again, as with “vampire”, It does not remain a simple piano ballad but rather increases in intensity, perfectly bringing together those two very different parts of the album.

There is a lot of talent here, it is true that Rodrigo is very far from being a ready-made product, but I think that his best album is still in his promising future, instead of here, although I suppose that an album that has such a beginning and an end outstanding, it could well be their definitive album.

