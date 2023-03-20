On Monday, the non-governmental organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF) announced that it is state released the French journalist Olivier Dubois, kidnapped in Mali on 8 April 2021 by a jihadist group linked to al Qaida and remained hostage so far. There is currently no news on the circumstances of his release. Now Dubois is in Niger, a country bordering Mali. RSF said Dubois is the French journalist who has been held hostage the longest since the war in Lebanon which ended in 1990. Dubois works freelance and has contributed to newspapers such as Release, Africa Point e France24.

Release of Olivier Dubois today in Niamey. We are at the airport where Olivier has just arrived. Free!! End of a 711-day ordeal. Huge joy and huge relief pic.twitter.com/ilj9m4n9GW — Amaury Hauchard (@amhauchard) March 20, 2023