Jokin Azpiazu tells on his website that Smell he loves extremes and is uncomfortable in the comfort zone in between. He is torn between the catchy and exciting melodies of eighties Synth-pop and the noisy muck of industrial noise, but always oscillating, searching, enjoying and suffering at each extreme, but never looking for a kind fusion of both. Jokin always goes to an open grave in their songs (even more live) and that makes them seem to move in fits and starts, alternating moments of rounded pop formulation with amorphous descents into the depths of their textures, as if they were constantly building and destroying themselves. along the same theme and were never completely “finished”. It is true that sometimes they seem to limit themselves to an exercise in tired style that offers nothing new, but they always offer moments of captivating brilliance, in which they hit you hard and confirm once again the instinct of an excellent composer that Jokin carries inside and the undeniable strength and attractiveness of your project. In that sense “Hope” is a corrected and increased twist of his debut “Heaven With Water” which goes several steps further at its extremes and also offers new colors in the form of great collaborations by Trusty and Mursego. “Hope” confirms and solidifies Jokin’s proposal, makes us fervently want to see him live again and continue exploring this path, in which I still believe he can find new and exciting surprises. Eskerrik asko, Jokin.

