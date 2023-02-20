Home World Olor “Esperantza” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro
World

Olor “Esperantza” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

by admin
Olor “Esperantza” (2023) – Review in MondoSonoro

Jokin Azpiazu tells on his website that Smell he loves extremes and is uncomfortable in the comfort zone in between. He is torn between the catchy and exciting melodies of eighties Synth-pop and the noisy muck of industrial noise, but always oscillating, searching, enjoying and suffering at each extreme, but never looking for a kind fusion of both. Jokin always goes to an open grave in their songs (even more live) and that makes them seem to move in fits and starts, alternating moments of rounded pop formulation with amorphous descents into the depths of their textures, as if they were constantly building and destroying themselves. along the same theme and were never completely “finished”. It is true that sometimes they seem to limit themselves to an exercise in tired style that offers nothing new, but they always offer moments of captivating brilliance, in which they hit you hard and confirm once again the instinct of an excellent composer that Jokin carries inside and the undeniable strength and attractiveness of your project. In that sense “Hope” is a corrected and increased twist of his debut “Heaven With Water” which goes several steps further at its extremes and also offers new colors in the form of great collaborations by Trusty and Mursego. “Hope” confirms and solidifies Jokin’s proposal, makes us fervently want to see him live again and continue exploring this path, in which I still believe he can find new and exciting surprises. Eskerrik asko, Jokin.

See also  Patrick Zaki, another 45 days in prison for the student

You may also like

How to take backlit photos. – The world...

at least 19 dead- Corriere TV

Veto vs. Abstention: Biden’s choices in Security Council...

Meloni will meet Zelensky in Kiev

Saudi Arabia, bin Salman rules with the gallows:...

former regional councilor under investigation for corruption

Ukraine latest news. Kiev: Russian attacks repelled in...

France, other judicial troubles for the actor Pierre...

Dalli, EU Commissioner for Equality: “European peace passes...

Macaroni skewers | Magazine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy