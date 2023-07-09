Olympiakos fans insulted Kostas Slukas | Sport

Kostas Slukas really caused a storm with his move from Olympiakos to Panathinaikos.

Source: MN PRESS

Allegedly, Partizan wanted to take advantage of the fact that Kostas Slukas did not want to extend his cooperation with Olympiakos, but in the end, the experienced Greek defender did an almost unthinkable thing – he joined the ranks of the biggest rival. He put on the jersey of Panathinaikos, which makes a dream team, and Olympiakos fans also expressed their views.

Of course, they understood this move as a betrayal, and the 33-year-old who signed the biggest contract ever in Greek basketball was expressly declared unwelcome in Piraeus. While the football club was playing a friendly match in Austria, the fans sang anti-Slukas songs at that match, only for “Gate 7”, as the fan group is called, to discover that the fans even had a meeting with the player.

Allegedly, he admitted to them that he had disagreements with the coach of the team, Jorgos Barcokas, and that he was not satisfied with his role in the team. They also claim that he denied there was a chance of a move to Panathinaikos.

“When we saw that you didn’t celebrate when we won the title, we approached you and we talked. After we called you and sat down with you, you thanked us for everything we did for you, especially for the support in difficult times. You said that you want to stay at the club longer than anyone, but that you have a problem because Barcokas won’t let you play. We told you that the team is above all else and that we want you to find a compromise solution with the coach, whom we naturally support. You put your ego above the team. The main reason you are a liar and a traitor is that you disagreed with the coach, and we only asked you not to go to Panathinaikos. Then you jumped off your chair and said that you wouldn’t do it even for 10,000,000 euros. We told you we heard you were going even earlier and told you not to be dramatic. You said you were never a traitor and that you gave up a lot of money to come to Olympiakos. All this proves that you were pretending all along, that you were talking to our enemies and that you were selling us fairy tales. We don’t care that you went to Panathinaikos because our coach and management rejected you”Olympiakos fans stated in a statement, and at the end added a comparison with Vasilis Spanulis, who 13 years earlier went the opposite way:

“You have never been and you will never be a leader. At the age of 28, he opposed the dirty system and changed the history of European basketball. He refused PAO and that’s why Olympiakos fans loved him“, it is stated at the end of the announcement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

