Olympiakos Fenerbahce Euroleague | Sports

Olympiakos defeated Fenerbahce and took the lead in the Euroleague quarterfinal series.

Olympiakos defeated Fenerbahce and took the lead in the Euroleague quarterfinal series. In Piraeus, the home team won – 79:68 (19:21, 18:14, 26:16, 16:17). A game full of twists and turns and uncertainty was resolved at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Jorgos Barcokas’ team showed why they finished the league part of the competition first.

The home team entered the last quarter with “+12” (63:51). Then Marko Gudurić took matters into his own hands, scored five points in a row, and assisted Jonathan Motli (63:58). Then Barcokas asked for a time-out and answered with a series of 7:0 through Kostas Slukas and then routinely brought the match to an end. The second match will be played on Friday at the same place (8:30 p.m.), so the series moves to Istanbul. The team that reaches three wins first goes to the final four.

When it comes to statistics, Saša Vezenkov with 19 (3/6 for three, 6sk, 3as) and Ajzea Kenon (18, 6/7 for three) were unstoppable. In the away team, Motli (15, 7sk), Pjer (13, 5as) and Gudurić (12, 6as, 5sk) were the best. Dimitris Itudis is in big problems with injured players, there are no injured Scotty Wilbekin, Devin Booker and Nemanja Bjelica…

