Olympiakos starts an attack on Mirotic | Sports

Olympiakos leaders were waiting to see if Saša Vezenkov would stay at the club, and after he left for Sacramento, they believe there are no obstacles to bringing Nikola Mirotic.

Well, now the real drama in European basketball begins! If the current part of the saga is about where he will play next season Nikola Mirotic was exciting, what comes next will be excitement to the cube! The reason for this is the transfer that will take place from the Euroleague to the NBA, since he is a Bulgarian basketball player Saša Vezenkov agreed personal terms with the Sacramento Kings which they will strengthen before the next season.

As reported by the well-informed Vojnarovski, a Bulgarian with a team from California signs a three-year contract worth 20 million dollars, and this opens the possibility for the club from Piraeus to enter the market. According to the information that arrived from Greece in the previous days, Olympiakos will not regret the money in order to see Mirotic in the red and white jersey, who acts as a natural replacement for this year’s winner of the MVP award in the league part of the Euroleague.

Such news from Piraeus could disappoint fans of Red Star and Partizan. Despite the fact that there were serious offers for Nikola in the previous days, the fans of the Serbian clubs believed that their team could secure the signature of the former Spanish national team member, originally from Montenegro. Zvezda was the first to go on the offensive, Partizan responded with an offer for Mirotic, but both could be left empty-handed because of Olympiakos, which is financially more capable, and perhaps more attractive to Nikola because of his championship ambitions in the next season.



However, only time will tell which team Nikola Mirotic will sign for. What we now know is that currently the most sought after player in Europe, although the situation he is in with Barcelona has not yet been fully clarified, for whom he has become too expensive. The Spaniards would like to terminate the contract, but the basketball player originally from Montenegro does not want it to be to his detriment.

