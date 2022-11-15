Home World Olympics, the mascot of Paris 2024 and that shape that confuses the French
World

Olympics, the mascot of Paris 2024 and that shape that confuses the French

by admin
Olympics, the mascot of Paris 2024 and that shape that confuses the French

The mascots of major sports competitions are hardly welcomed with unanimity, small symbols of great nations that often generate skepticism. It also happened for the “Phrygians”, the mascots of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics just presented in Paris, which are causing the French to argue for their shape that would resemble that of a clitoris.

The Olympic Phrygians

The two characters, Phrygia Olympique e Phrygia Paralympicsare red, with blue, white and red tricolor cockade, and have the shape of the Phrygian cap, symbol of the Revolution of 1789 and of the French Republic.

See also  What will happen to the soldiers of the Azov battalion who surrendered to the Russians?

You may also like

G20 summit: Will there be light on Taiwan...

USA, the justice department opens an investigation into...

The U.S. dollar index stabilizes, the international gold...

South Korea: The Prime Minister instructs to strengthen...

UN, world population exceeds 8 billion people

G20 Bali: today meeting between Meloni, Biden and...

Ukraine latest news. Zelensky: Peace is approaching. Kiev...

G20: “Nuclear threat inadmissible”. Melons: devastating impact on...

Meloni at the G20: “The impact of the...

G20, meeting Xi and Biden: Beijing in search...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy