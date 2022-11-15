The mascots of major sports competitions are hardly welcomed with unanimity, small symbols of great nations that often generate skepticism. It also happened for the “Phrygians”, the mascots of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics just presented in Paris, which are causing the French to argue for their shape that would resemble that of a clitoris.

The Olympic Phrygians

The two characters, Phrygia Olympique e Phrygia Paralympicsare red, with blue, white and red tricolor cockade, and have the shape of the Phrygian cap, symbol of the Revolution of 1789 and of the French Republic.