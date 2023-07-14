omer niron in Zrinj | Sport

Omer Niron arrived at the Zrinjski camp.

Zrinjski is preparing for the return match of the first round of Champions League qualification against Armenian Urartu (July 18), and in the days before the match, he introduced a new player between the posts.

That’s how he became the new goalkeeper of the BiH champion Omer Nironthe net keeper of the young Israeli national team, who agreed to cooperate with Zrinjski for a year, with the possibility of an extension.

“I am glad to join Zrinjski, which is one of the leading clubs in the region. I heard a lot about the club’s plans, competitive approach and desire for further growth. I will do my best to achieve our goals“, said the 22-year-old goalkeeper during the presentation in Mostar.

Niron spent his entire career in Israel, he started it in Bnei Yehuda, and in his homeland he also played for Hapoel Rishon Lezion and Ramat Hasharon.

He has played in 65 matches in the second league of Israel so far, while he has registered 31 appearances in the elite level.

