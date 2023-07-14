Home » omer niron in Zrinj | Sport
World

omer niron in Zrinj | Sport

by admin
omer niron in Zrinj | Sport

Omer Niron arrived at the Zrinjski camp.

Source: Facebook/HŠK Zrinjski

Zrinjski is preparing for the return match of the first round of Champions League qualification against Armenian Urartu (July 18), and in the days before the match, he introduced a new player between the posts.

That’s how he became the new goalkeeper of the BiH champion Omer Nironthe net keeper of the young Israeli national team, who agreed to cooperate with Zrinjski for a year, with the possibility of an extension.

I am glad to join Zrinjski, which is one of the leading clubs in the region. I heard a lot about the club’s plans, competitive approach and desire for further growth. I will do my best to achieve our goals“, said the 22-year-old goalkeeper during the presentation in Mostar.

Niron spent his entire career in Israel, he started it in Bnei Yehuda, and in his homeland he also played for Hapoel Rishon Lezion and Ramat Hasharon.

He has played in 65 matches in the second league of Israel so far, while he has registered 31 appearances in the elite level.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

See also  Moscow writes to the Italian government: "Consequences for arms in Kiev"

You may also like

Sweden, after the Koran it will now be...

Here is the first photo of Prigozhin after...

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport...

Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival...

Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

the report of the afternoon session

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots...

WHY IS THE KEY IN BIH? Is there...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy