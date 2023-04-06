Home World OMNIPLUS / BestAge Repair: ‘tackling maintenance with serenity on budget’ – Companies
OMNIPLUS / BestAge Repair: 'tackling maintenance with serenity on budget' – Companies

OMNIPLUS / BestAge Repair: ‘tackling maintenance with serenity on budget’ – Companies

OMNIplus, a brand of Daimler and Evobus, specialized in components, maintenance, and spare parts, has launched a promotion for spring-summer 2023, focused precisely on spare parts. From the series, “an interesting opportunity to deal with maintenance with serenity on a budget”.

Going into the merits of the matter, the BestAge Repair promotion is the “treat”. OMNIPlus presents its customers with new and original spare parts to maintain the reliability of the vehicles over time. Brand loyalty pays off, always or almost always. With BestAge Repair, OMNIplus offers a service program with which you can maintain the potential of all older buses for longer. In this regard, original spare parts play an important role. In order to maintain operability and at the same time improve the stability of value, with BestAge Repair OMNIplus has long been offering an offer specifically designed for all older buses. Customers benefit from OEM-quality performance at attractive prices. An added benefit is that all services come from a single point of contact, which helps reduce overhead and downtime.

The OMNIplus BestAge Repair program consists of a number of individual measures, which are adapted to the age of the vehicle and which take into account the current condition as well as the purpose of use of the vehicle.


