On «Artificial intelligence and peace» the message for January 1, 2024

The theme of Pope Francis’ reflection for the 2024 World Day of Peace has been disclosed. He will speak of the “need to ensure that a logic of violence and discrimination does not take root in the production and use of such devices, at the expense of the most fragile”. On the slaves of ChatGPT and the challenges of algorithms, the insights of «Mondo e Missione».

Pope Francis’ message for the World Day of Peace on 1 January 2024 will focus on the theme “Artificial intelligence and peace”. The Vatican press office announced it today, through a statement from the Dicastery for Integral Human Development.

«The remarkable progress made in the field of artificial intelligence – reads the note – has an increasingly profound impact on human activity, on personal and social life, on politics and the economy. Pope Francis calls for an open dialogue on the meaning of these new technologies, endowed with disruptive potential and ambivalent effects. He recalls the need to be vigilant and to work so that a logic of violence and discrimination does not take root in the production and use of such devices, at the expense of the most fragile and the excluded: injustice and inequalities fuel conflicts and antagonisms. The urgency of directing the conception and use of artificial intelligence in a responsible way, so that they are at the service of humanity and the protection of our common home, requires extending ethical reflection to the sphere of education and law”.

“Protecting the dignity of the person and caring for a fraternity that is effectively open to the entire human family – concludes the Vatican dicastery – are essential conditions for technological development to contribute to the promotion of justice and peace in the world“.

The message for the World Day of Peace is released every year in December, close to the appointment. However, as of now they wish to deepen their reflection on this theme suggested by the Pope, we recall that precisely to the relationship between the development of artificial intelligences and the themes of justice and respect for the dignity of every person «Mondo e Missione» has dedicated its service of cover in the June-July 2023 issue.

We point out two articles in particular: the in-depth analysis on “Slaves of ChatGTP” the exploited labor working for advanced artificial intelligence systems; the interview with Msgr. Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, on theethics for algorithms e la “Rome Call for AI Ethics”

Would you like to ask for copies of this issue of “Mondo e Missione” in view of the World Day of Peace 2024?

Write to us at mondoemissione@pimemilano.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

