Everything is ready for the Artemis 1 mission and the launch of an unmanned SLS rocket to a lunar orbit destination. The date chosen by NASA is that of Monday 29 August; when in Italy it will be 2.33 pm at the JF Kennedy space center, in Florida, the gigantic vector will take off that will carry the Orion capsule, without men on board, around the Moon. In case of bad weather or unforeseen events, the mission can also count on two other launch windows: Friday 2 September and Monday 5 September. It will be the first step in the return of human exploration of our satellite

The return of man to the moon in 2025 with Artemis III

Artemis 1 will depart from the launch complex 39B of the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, the same as the Apollo missions that marked man’s first step on our natural satellite on July 20, 1969. The mission will serve as a test for both the Orion spacecraft and for its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket ahead of manned flights to the Moon scheduled for 2025.

The Artemis-1 mission will therefore be the forerunner to the future missions of the Artemis program which aims to bring the man and, for the first time, a woman back to the lunar soil. The Return to the Moon Agenda foresees two other missions: Artemis II, which will carry out the first flight test around the Moon with a crew on board, and Artemis III, which will represent the actual return of humanity to the surface of the Moon with the moon landing of astronauts and astronauts.

A few days ago, NASA announced the 13 possible sites of the Moon on which the women and men of the Artemis III mission will land. These are areas near the South Pole of our natural satellite and the 13 potential sites are Faustini Rim A; Peak Near Shackleton; Connecting Ridge; Connecting Ridge Extension; de Gerlache Rim 1; de Gerlache Rim 2; de Gerlache-Kocher Massif; Haworth; Malapert Massif; Leibnitz Beta Plateau; Noble Rim 1; Noble Rim 2; Amundsen Rim.

Italy in the front row thanks to cooperation between Asi and SMEs

NASA’s new Artemis lunar program is a program that, together with ESA and Europe, also sees Italy on board with an important work of cooperation between the ASI-Italian Space Agency, the Italian industry and the numerous small and medium-sized enterprises involved in this ambitious international program. In a note, the Italian Space Agency (ASI) recalls that our country will play a leading role, starting with the cubesat Argomoon, created by the Turin-based Argotec: it is the only European satellite that will go into lunar orbit. A space observer who will film from the outside the technologies that will fly on the SLS vector. The Italian participation in this program is also developed thanks to the contribution and the important cooperation work between the Italian Space Agency, the Italian industry and the numerous small and medium-sized enterprises. The involvement of the industry starts with Leonardo and Thales Alenia Space who have created some components of the European Service Module of Orion, produced on behalf of the European Space Agency.