We will provide at least half a billion euros in funding for resettlement and humanitarian corridors until 2025, offering support for the resettlement of around 50,000 people. This was stated in a letter by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in her response to the letter sent by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the issue of migrants.

In the letter von der Leyen specifies clear objectives. “We will continue to prioritize safe and legal routes from Libya and Niger by strengthening the emergency transit mechanism and providing assisted voluntary return opportunities for those in need of protection as part of our broader engagement with the EU-EU Task Force African-UN. Furthermore, to support emerging models based on the experience of humanitarian corridors, the Commission launched a targeted call for funding under the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund for Community Advocacy in January.

The invitation is to coordinate forces. “We need to coordinate our actions with key partners to prevent irregular departures and save lives at sea. To this end, the Commission is working closely with Member States to step up cooperation with key partners in North Africa. The EU and Italy have been working together for many years to strengthen border management and search and rescue capabilities. Our joint action has strengthened international protection and migration management capacities in North Africa and beyond, along key migration routes.”

And again: “We will provide further support to Libya’s maritime border management and search and rescue capabilities and we will intensify complementary actions to strengthen the control of the land borders with Egypt”, specified the president of the EU Commission.