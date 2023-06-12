on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari

by palermotoday.it – ​​45 minutes ago

The title – “Macelleria Palermo” – seems an exaggeration, but looking at the shots by the photojournalists Franco Lannino and Michele Naccari of the historic Studio Camera agency who immortalized the carnage that took place on the streets of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «When the life of the city was marked by the “killed dead”: the shots of Lannino and Naccari on display appeared 45 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».