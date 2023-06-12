Home » on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari
World

on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari

by admin
on display the shots of Lannino and Naccari

by palermotoday.it – ​​45 minutes ago

The title – “Macelleria Palermo” – seems an exaggeration, but looking at the shots by the photojournalists Franco Lannino and Michele Naccari of the historic Studio Camera agency who immortalized the carnage that took place on the streets of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «When the life of the city was marked by the “killed dead”: the shots of Lannino and Naccari on display appeared 45 minutes ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Shen Zhou: The Russian army was dumbfounded by the CCP's high-tech adversary | Ukraine | Tactics | Network

You may also like

How tall is Nikola Jokić | Sport

Prigozhin rebels against Shoigu’s orders: “He’s just a...

“For me Berlusconi is a dear person, a...

Daily horoscope June 13, 2023 | Fun

Are red, yellow or green apples healthier |...

Forest fires in Kazakhstan kill many

Palermo, the point on the transfer market: Lucioni...

Giulia Tramontano, funeral celebrated in Sant’Antimo – 2...

Daughter of Nikola Jokić Ognjen | Sports

Berlusconi: How the controversial ex-PM changed Italy –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy