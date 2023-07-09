On his trip to Europe, Biden will have to do a lot of diplomacy

Loading player

On Sunday, US President Joe Biden leaves for a five-day official trip to Europe: his main engagement will be the summit of NATO, the military alliance that includes a large part of Western countries, in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania. The trip was long overdue, but took on a whole new diplomatic dimension following the disputed US decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, weapons known to cause serious harm to civilians and prohibited by a UN convention signed by over 100 countries, but not including the United States, Ukraine and Russia.

Biden will have to try to smooth out the divisions within the alliance and to convince its members of the need to continue to support Ukraine militarily in a cohesive way, with a complex diplomatic operation which, they wrote Jonathan Lemire and Eli Stokols, correspondents of Politico from the White House, “could have a profound impact on international alliances and radically alter the course of the war itself”.

Biden’s journey will begin in London, UK, with his first official meeting with King Charles III at Windsor Castle, one of the official residences of the British monarchy: the two are expected to talk above all about climate change. Biden will then meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and on Tuesday he will go to Vilnius, where the NATO summit will be held until Wednesday. On Thursday, Biden will conclude his visit in Helsinki, the capital of Finland, for a meeting with the governments of the Baltic countries (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) and to celebrate Finland’s entry into NATO.

Finland is the latest country to join the alliance (together with Sweden, whose accession is however temporarily blocked by the opposition of Turkey and to a lesser extent Hungary). Biden’s visit to Helsinki has a strong symbolic value from a diplomatic point of view: the last official visit to the country by a US president was in 2018, when President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin and, after interview hours, had declared to believe Putin’s denials about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, contrary to what some US intelligence agencies have claimed.

The diplomatic highlight of Biden’s visit to Europe is expected to be at the alliance summit on Wednesday, when he is expected to make a speech at Vilnius University that will most likely focus on whether he should continue to support Ukraine militarily. It is an issue on which some NATO member states have expressed doubts on several occasions, above all because the war has been in a stalemate for many months, and despite the fact that weapons have been sent to the field, there have not yet been any evolutions capable of change its fortunes.

Biden will have to deal with even greater doubts now that he has decided to send a weapon to Ukraine that almost all member states of the alliance consider it prohibited.

Biden could leverage the need to support the Ukrainian counter-offensive more intensely before the cold, mud and then snow arrive, which could slow down military operations on both sides by prolonging the stalemate in which the conflict has long found itself . It could also emphasize the importance of the cohesion that NATO has shown in this year and a half of war, an alliance that until before the start of the Russian invasion many considered useless and that only four years ago the French president Emmanuel Macron had defined “brain dead”. Biden might insist that over the past year and a half, the alliance has shown not only that it is cohesive and necessary, but that it has grown stronger, expanding as new members join.

Finally, Biden could insist on Russia’s difficulties – not only the military ones on the ground, but also the recent mutiny of a part of the army with the Wagner group revolt – to argue that they are proof of how much the cohesion and strengthening of the alliance have had a real impact, fueling resistance tenacious enough to wreak havoc in the Russian military, even at the highest levels. The latter is an argument used by some analysts who said they were in favor of Ukraine joining NATO.

Part of these arguments have already been used by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the press conference in which he announced on Friday the shipment of cluster bombs to Ukraine. On that occasion Sullivan said that the United States is willing to support Ukraine with “an exceptional amount of weapons” and added: “we believe we have been able to organize a vigorous, concerted and dynamic response in response to the aggression of Russia”.

Another issue on which Biden will have to do a lot of diplomacy concerns the possibility of inviting Ukraine to become a member of the alliance, as foreseen by the modalities of entry into the alliance. The issue is the source of major internal divisions, especially between France and Germany, respectively for and against, but no decisions are expected to be made this week. Rachel Rizzo, of the Atlantic Council study centre, he said a Politico that “NATO must present a cohesive front at this summit: the simplest approach is to answer only short-term questions, while the most important issues, which require the consent of the allies, will be somewhat set aside”.

At the NATO summit yes will discuss also of the adjustment of the military expenditure budget of the member countries to over 2 percent of GDP, the standard required by the NATO and never achieved by some member countries, including Germany.

