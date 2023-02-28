General manager Laura Di Raimondo at the annual conference of the I-Com Observatory on Cybersecurity

The number of serious cyber attacks is growing: 1,141 in the first semester of 2021 globally (+14.6%). Above all, the Americas (48%) and Europe (26%) were affected, with Italy among the most targeted countries, presenting a share of 3.26% of mobile devices and 10.74% of fixed PCs infected with malware: more than Germany and France.

These are some of the data presented during the annual conference of the I-Com Observatory on Cybersecurity, which was attended – among others – Laura Di Raimondo, General Manager of ASSTEL.

«Asstel companies have always shown particular attention to the issue of IT security: guaranteeing the integrity of the network and the continuity of services are the key commitment around which the activity is concentrated» – Di Raimondo made his opening debut. «In Italy, also from a regulatory point of view, we have managed to create and maintain a high level of attention on the subject and this makes us among the most advanced countries in Europe».

A fact that cannot be taken for granted, which needs to be further strengthened to consolidate a leadership role for the benefit of the entire sector: «It is essential to continue to be credible at European level so that the national rules and requirements within which the Operators intervene are adopted by the community bodies – continued the General Manager of ASSTEL – From the point of view of the single market, the maximum possible degree of harmonization consists in a measure of simplification and minimization of the cost of security for the entire sector, so that it can even transform itself into an element of value».

«Cyberspace is a world in itself in evolution: also for this reason the recourse to regulation is an increasingly stringent commitment for the States» – continued Laura Di Raimondo – «A starting point could be what has already been achieved by the industry, which is implementing its own certification schemes on some specific subjects, such as on 5G for example. Even on this, all the more reason, it is worth emphasizing the urgency of establishing a constant dialogue between institutions and industry, preliminary to decisions which will generate impacts on the implementation methods of the various regulations».

Finally, a look at the world of training. The I-Com monitoring of training activities has shown that there are 51 degree courses on the subject of cybersecurity: a figure that can and must be implemented. But the expansion of the training offer must primarily involve the Higher Technical Institutes: «it’s about thelink between the world of school and work. The ITS reform is the country’s first major response to the evolution of the training system determined by the PNRR and to develop the necessary skills of male and female students. The TLC sector considers this step to be fundamental for building those professional figures, now missing, capable of pushing Italy’s digitization».

«We are living in a new time for work and we hope for an ever stronger bond between Schools, Universities and businesses, so that the development of STEM disciplines, which are fundamental today in the market, will be a driving force for innovation and the economy. In particular, the sector wishes attention to the cybersecurity side, a key sector for any digital expansion policy of companies, and for the safety of the same users of innovative services». – concluded Laura Di Raimondo, General Manager of ASSTEL.