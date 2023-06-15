on June 24th WINDTRE will parade under the WE PROUDLY banner

The company confirms its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community to support civil rights, promote inclusion and social change

WINDTRE is a partner of Milan Pride 2023an opportunity to confirm and strengthen the company’s commitment to inclusion and promote various initiatives in support of the community LGBTQ+.

The partnership with Milano Pride is, in fact, part of a process already started in recent months by WINDTRE with the Parks-Liberi e Uguali association, structured around a series of webinars on LGBTQ+ issues, open to all company personnel. An opportunity to create moments of exchange, growth and awareness and to encourage all people to be fully themselves, even in the workplace.

This year, the WINDTRE partnership with Milano Pride will be characterized by participation in the event through the organization of a corporate group that will parade during the parade on June 24th to support the recognition of the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ Community and promote inclusion and social change.

Furthermore, on the occasion of Pride, to give the opportunity to concretely support the LGBTQ+ Community, the “WE PROUDLY” Kit was created, which contains branded gadgets to wear during the parade. The Kit takes its name from the group of WINDTRE people who won GENERATIONS 4 INCLUSION, the first company initiative dedicated to the issues of equity, diversity and inclusion through generational exchange. The team also contributed to the creation of the gadgets.

He Kit”WE PROUDLY» has been made available to all WINDTRE people against a voluntary donation, the proceeds of which will be donated to support two social projects in favor of the LGBTQ+ community managed by volunteers from the CIG Arcigay Milan. Specifically, the company will support the Pronto helpline which offers various channels of dialogue for listening, discussion and information related to the LGBTQ+ world; a psychological desk run by professionals, psychotherapists and experts on LGBTQ+ issues, with a cycle of free meetings at reduced prices; in addition to the legal desk, managed by lawyers from the Milan bar, in support of victims of homotransphobia and discrimination.

With this initiative, and in line with what has already been achieved with the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli IRCCS and Assolei, WINDTRE intends to make the purpose corporate”we exist to eliminate any distance between people”, promoting an open, respectful, inclusive culture and a working environment where each person can freely express their gender identity and emotional orientation, because only by recognizing and valuing individual identities can we improve the present and contribute to change.