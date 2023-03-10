Home World On sale new tickets for Bruce Springsteen in Barcelona
As everyone knows by now, Bruce Springsteen and his The E Street Band They return to our country in April. What you didn’t know is that new limited tickets for the two Barcelona concerts are going on sale today.

The concerts will take place on April 28 and 30 at the Barcelona Olympic Stadium, and after exhausting all the tickets, it is now announced that the latest capacity readjustments have allowed new tickets to be put on sale. And it is that a European tour of Bruce Springsteen could not exist without a date in our country. And even less if it’s with his The E Street Band. More than anything because Springsteen is an artist loyal to his audience and his audience is totally loyal to him.

The European tour will be the second part of the world tour that the American artist will offer throughout 2023. And it marks the return of Springsteen and The E Street Band to the stages since the tour “The River Tour” 2017. In the words of the artist, “After six years, I am looking forward to seeing our incredible and loyal fans again next year. And I’m looking forward to sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band again. See you next year…and beyond.”

These new tickets are already available through doctormusic.com y entradas.com.

The members of the E Street Band are as of today: Roy Bittan (piano, synthesizer); Nils Lofgren (guitar, vocals); Patti Scialfa (guitar, vocals); Garry Tallent (low); Stevie Van Zandt (guitar, vocals) and Max Weinberg (battery); in collaboration with Soozie Tyrell (violin, guitar, voice); Jake Clemons (saxophone) and Charlie Giordano (keyboards).

The tour will start, therefore, on April 28, 2023 with these two concerts at the Barcelona Olympic Stadium and will conclude on July 25 in Monza (Italy). There will be a total of nineteen dates in Ireland, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Austria. Of course, the dates of Belgium and the United Kingdom remain to be confirmed.

