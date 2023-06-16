by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 1 minute ago

Through its social channels, Frosinone remembers the Serie B playoff final won against Palermo. A final that is still bitter today for the Rosanero fans. Here is the post: #OnThisDay 16 June 2018 Frosinone –…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Frosinone: on social media the memory of the playoff final won against Palermo appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».