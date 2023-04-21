Home » On Sunday, the British government will send an alert to all mobile phones in the country
World

On Sunday, the British government will send an alert to all mobile phones in the country

On Sunday, the British government will send an alert to all mobile phones in the country

On Sunday 23 April, at 3pm local time, a new citizen alert system set up by the UK will be tested government to warn them in exceptional cases of emergency. It requires all mobile phones and tablets with a 4G or 5G network to sound a siren and vibrate for about 10 seconds.

In addition to this, a banner will appear on the screen of the devices informing their owners of the test in progress and saying: «This is an emergency test, a new British government service that will warn you in cases of deadly dangers nearby. In real emergencies, follow the instructions to keep yourself and other people safe.”

The service that will be tested on Sunday it will serve to alert the population in case of floods, fires or extreme weather events. The alert can only be sent by government departments, agencies or public bodies involved in emergency management.

A test of this type has already been carried out in some areas of the United Kingdom, for example in Reading (city near London) and in Suffolk, a county in the east of the country. But it is the first time the government has conducted a nationwide test.

Similar systems also exist in other countries, for example the United States, Canada, the Netherlands and Japan. Also for this reason, there are those in the United Kingdom who have criticized the government for introducing such an instrument with too much delay.

However, other criticisms concerned the test itself and its safety and reliability. According to some the sound of the siren could distract many people driving, on a day, Sunday, in which even less experienced and accustomed people get behind the wheel, perhaps to go on a few trips. Others feel that the alarm might unnecessarily scare older people, or to expose women who suffer domestic violence, who may have hidden cell phones to use in emergencies, with the risk of further violence. In this regard, the Refuge association, which deals with the fight against domestic violence, has widespread a video explaining how to disable emergency alerts on your smartphone.

See also  Poland, government in crisis. The sovereignists led by Kaczynski collapse

Another risk is that in the future the system will not be reliable and may sound by mistake when it is not needed, also in this case needlessly frightening the people who receive the alert.

In Florida, for example, local government has just stopped his contract with the company previously charged with handling emergency alerts after one was accidentally sent to all residents at 4am this week.

