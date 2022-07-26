Original title: Guangzhou local 0 added on the 24th, and additional overseas imports 8+10+2

On the 24th, there were 0 new additions in Guangzhou, and 8+10+2 imported from abroad were added.

Text / Yangcheng Evening News all-media reporter Lin Qingqing correspondent Sui Weijianxuan

The reporter learned from the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission that from 0:00 to 24:00 on July 24, 2022, there were no new local confirmed cases and local asymptomatic infections in Guangzhou. 8 new imported confirmed cases, 1 each from the Netherlands and Laos, 2 each from Thailand, Japan, and France; 10 new asymptomatic infections imported from abroad, respectively Oman, Saudi Arabia, Laos, Canada 1 case was imported, 2 cases were imported from Thailand, and 4 cases were imported from France; there were also 2 previously announced cases of imported asymptomatic infections transferred to confirmed cases.

After the above-mentioned imported confirmed cases and asymptomatic infected persons enter the country, they will be transferred to the centralized isolation point according to the whole-process closed-loop management procedure. During the isolation period, if the nucleic acid of the new coronavirus is tested positive, he will be transferred to the Eighth Hospital Affiliated to Guangzhou Medical University for isolation and treatment.

As of 24:00 on July 24, 2022, a total of 6,421 positive cases of new coronary pneumonia have been reported in the city. Among them, 3,089 were confirmed cases (2,114 imported from abroad and 975 from China), and 105 were still being treated in hospital; 3,332 were asymptomatic infections (3,073 imported from abroad and 259 from China), and 54 were still under medical observation.

