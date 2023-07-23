On the beach with a balaclava – Il Post

In China this summer it has become quite common to see people wearing a kind of colorful balaclava, with small openings only for the eyes, nose and mouth. That’s what it’s called facekiniterm born from the union of face (“face” in English) and bikini, the typical two-piece swimsuit. The facekini it had already existed for some time, but this year it would seem to be particularly widespread, together with other items of clothing useful for protecting yourself from the heat and the sun, on the beach but also in Beijing.

Il facekini it is particularly widespread in the coastal city of Qingdao, where it was invented in 2004 by Zhang Shifan, who at the time worked as an accountant. The initial idea was that of a suit that covered the whole body to protect it from jellyfish stings, but then customers pointed out that the suit was also useful as protection from the sun. However, she lacked the head covering, which was added by modifying the hood of a diving suit.

In a’interview of 2019, the creator had said that in the early days it happened that i facekini were mistaken for real balaclavas: the characteristic bright colors and extravagant prints they have now were also designed to prevent the wearer from being mistaken for an attacker. The same article says that on the beaches of Qingdao the time they are most seen facekini it is early in the morning, when there are few tourists and many locals at the beach, among whom the garment is more common.

Il facekini it is not the only way in which people in China protect themselves from the sun’s rays: the sales of hats with integrated fans and long-sleeved jackets made of materials resistant to ultraviolet rays (UV) are also increasing significantly, the sun’s rays being one of the major risk factors for the onset of melanoma and other skin cancers. In addition to disease prevention, local beauty standards are also involved, which favor clear and blemish-free skin. These are all factors that affect not only China, but also other countries in the area, such as South Korea.

In China, the highest temperature in the country’s history was recorded on July 16: 52.2° C, recorded in a desert depression in Xinjiang, in the north-west of the country. Not far from there, in what are called the Flaming Mountains, there is a 12-meter-high thermometer, near which tourists like to be photographed, a bit like Death Valley in the United States. In the capital Beijing earlier this month had the highest temperature ever recorded in July, and a tour guide died of heatstroke while working.

