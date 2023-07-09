Home » on the beach with a beach towel on his shoulder – Corriere TV
US President Joe Biden spent Saturday afternoon on a beach near his home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Together with him his wife Jill and 22-year-old granddaughter Finnegan. Secret Service men, in short-sleeved polo shirts under a blazing sun, watch over the president’s relaxing afternoon. The leader of the American Democratic Party spends a few hours lying on a deck chair, occasionally glancing at his cell phone, and eventually walks home, beach towel over his shoulder.

July 9, 2023 – Updated July 9, 2023, 12:22 am

