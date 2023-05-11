On the border between the United States and Mexico, chaos threatens

Loading player

Between Wednesday and Thursday more than 10 thousand people were migrants stops on the border between Mexico and the United States, due to the imminent change in US rules to manage migration flows. Starting Friday, “Title 42”, a part of the immigration law that allowed for rapid pushbacks, while retaining some flexibility on the number of attempts that could be made to cross the border, will no longer apply. The new rules will be in part more rigid and aimed at promoting regular immigration, at least in the intentions of the government of President Joe Biden.

In major border cities such as El Paso in Texas, divided from Ciudad Juárez in Mexico by the Rio Grande, thousands of people have been gathered in makeshift reception camps waiting to hear about the new rules. The local authorities have reported a very difficult situation, with an increase in flows that could continue in the next few hours, flooding the offices that deal with managing new arrivals.

Announcing the imminent entry into force of the new rules, Biden had recently said that the situation at the border was likely to be “chaotic for some time”. In addition to the large flows and numerous requests, the reason is linked to the end of Title 42.

Il Title 42 is the part of Public Health Service Act, a 1944 US law that allows the government to block border entrances if there is a risk of the spread of a contagious disease. In March 2020, then-President Donald Trump had activated the rule, arguing that it was necessary to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but according to many observers, the decision was derived from the desire to block migratory flows along the border with Mexico. Title 42 provides that the border authorities can quickly expel migrants who have arrived illegally in the country, with a much faster procedure than the one usually applied and which consists of more checks and checks on any protected categories that each migrant could fall into .

After being elected, Biden had tried to eliminate Title 42, but the decision was suspended following the increase in migration flows during 2021. The rules actually made it possible to manage huge quantities of migrants very quickly, avoiding overcrowding along the border because the procedures could be carried out in a few minutes albeit with rejections that did not always protect the rights of the applicants. Migrants were sent back to their countries of origin or in some cases to Mexico, which had agreed to host people from other places than its own citizens.

In April last year, Biden had again tried to put an end to Title 42, but had had to collide with various legal initiatives launched in the border states controlled by the Republicans. Two months ago, the US government had finally announced changes for May 11, introducing a new set of rules aimed at promoting legal immigration and punishing illegal immigration.

Il plan, already active in part since the beginning of the year, expects 30,000 migrants to be welcomed a month from Haiti, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua on condition that they make a request through an application, avoiding making illegal entry at the border. Added to these are 100,000 people a month from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador who will be able to enter the country through a family reunification programme. Title 42 will eventually be replaced by Title 8, the set of rules normally applied to manage immigration. It provides that anyone trying to enter the United States illegally is prohibited from trying again for five years, unlike what happened in previous years where essentially migrants could attempt their entry several times without particular consequences.

The announcement of the new rules has led to some confusion along the border and explains the long lines and encampments, especially in El Paso and other cities bordering Mexico and Texas. Many people want to give it a try by taking advantage of the last few hours of Title 42, which carries fewer consequences, before long queues form following the return to normal US immigration screening procedures. Others, on the other hand, want to be among the first to try the new rules, trusting in a fairer process for asylum requests, for example.

However, the United States is struggling to manage the large amount of requests and has had a problem in managing migratory flows for some time now. The amount of people wanting to reach the southern border of the country is growing strongly. From 2018 to today it is estimated that at least 2.4 million migrants have been stopped or rejected at the border, demonstrating how the stricter rules tried over the years are not a valid deterrent.