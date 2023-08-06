Home » On the day of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima denounced the Russian nuclear threat
World

On the day of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima denounced the Russian nuclear threat

by admin
On the day of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima denounced the Russian nuclear threat

by gds.it – ​​4 hours ago

On the occasion of the 78th anniversary of the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima by the United States, Japan called nuclear deterrence “madness” and the premier, Fumio Kishida, expressly denounced Russian threats to use its nuclear weapons. the city itself has also called for denuclearization to prevent…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “On the day of the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, the Russian nuclear threat denounced appeared 4 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  United Nations, China's announcement: "We will stop building coal plants abroad"

You may also like

A bar manager beat up a married couple...

A woman drove 250 kilometers per hour near...

Removed Soviet hammer and sickle from Kiev Motherland...

At least three people were killed in an...

The Eatherly case and the responsibility for evil:...

Inflation in Cuba Soars: Electric Tricycles and Used...

Dybala scores from a free-kick in Toulouse-Roma, then...

Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Bombing:...

Luca Ruffino, president of Visibilia Editore – breaking...

Niger, 30,000 supporters of the coup plotters gather...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy