On the eve of the opening of the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, the reporter will visit the pavilion for you- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

Madagascar’s “baobab tree” is very eye-catching, and Rwanda’s chili oil is very greedy… On the eve of the opening of the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, the reporter will visit the museum for you

A first look at the characteristic pavilions of African countries

On June 28, in Hall W1 of Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center, the exhibition hall display has been completed, waiting for the opening of the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo.Both were photographed by Changsha Evening News reporter Yi Yi

In the center of the exhibition hall is a lovely white rabbit with flowers more than one meter high, which is assembled from hundreds of Kenyan roses, attracting everyone to “check in”.

In the Rwanda exhibition hall, the staff is arranging the exhibits.

Congo (Kinshasa) Pavilion.

Changsha Evening News, June 28th (all-media reporter Liu Jieping) On June 29th, the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo will be grandly opened in Changsha. What new surprises will Africa and China come to “Xiang” for thousands of miles? What kind of essence will the African style be condensed into in the fiery Changsha? Fresh” look.

The national pavilions of the 8 guest countries exhibit exotic customs and customs

Walking into the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center, I saw that 6 indoor pavilions and 1 outdoor exhibition area were undergoing final debugging, and a vast exhibition area of ​​100,000 square meters was spread out in front of us.

“Boom boom boom boom…” There was a burst of rhythmic drumming, which caused people to sway involuntarily. Xunsheng came to the image exhibition area of ​​the African country of honor in the W1 complex hall. There are 8 national pavilions of the country of honor, Benin, Congo (Kinshasa), Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, and Zambia, focusing on displaying the national image of each country , customs and specialty products.

When you come to the Zambia National Pavilion, the refreshing green tone makes you feel cool and refreshing. The pavilion design corresponds to the colors of the Zambian flag: green, red, black and orange. The Madagascar National Pavilion next door allows people to see the tropical scenery. The big white tree in the middle of the pavilion is inspired by the tall and dreamy baobab forest. “Every guest who comes to visit can taste our coffee and spices.” The staff told reporters that Madagascar’s vanilla production and export volume ranks first in the world.

The national pavilions of the 8 guest countries are all distinctive and full of exotic flavors. African elephants, lions, leopards, chimpanzees and other “African representative statues” are even more good places to “check in”.

Only one corridor away is the China-Africa high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” Achievements Exhibition. In the past 10 years, the scale of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation has continued to expand, the fields have been gradually expanded, and the methods have been continuously innovated, achieving leapfrog development. China is actively expanding its imports of non-resource products from Africa. African specialty agricultural products such as sesame, peanuts, coffee, cashew nuts, and oranges are popular in the Chinese market, gaining benefits and deepening friendship.

On the other side of the complex, ancient music is melodious, and Chinese girls in Hanfu are rehearsing dances. Here is the China-Africa Women’s Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievement Exhibition, which was innovatively established at this exhibition. From poverty reduction cooperation to economic and trade exchanges, from safeguarding women’s rights and interests to helping women’s development, China and Africa are shining brightly together.

African brand products and special food groups participated in the exhibition

The African Enterprise and Commodity Pavilion is a major focus of this exhibition, mainly displaying African brand products, specialty food and agricultural products, daily consumer goods, cultural tourism, financial services and other services. Among the exhibitors, there are not only agricultural enterprises, but also African industrial enterprises, financial enterprises, air transport enterprises, and high-tech enterprises.

“Our chili peppers are hotter than those from Hunan, and Hunan people will definitely like to eat them.” A staff member of the Rwanda Pavilion recommended to the reporter that chili oil is the product they will focus on launching at the exhibition. In each exhibition area, the reporter found a wide variety of African nuts, as well as apples from South Africa, fish from Angola, lobsters and crabs from Egypt…

Red wine is another mainstay of African commodities. “This is the second time for us to participate in the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo.” Xia Yongxing, head of the South African Diamond Wine Industry, told reporters that the African wine merchants who participated in the second China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo have gained a lot, so they actively strive to come to this exhibition.

Amadou from the Republic of Mali brought Mali-specific bark paintings, handicrafts, shea butter and other skin care products. He said that this China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo has attracted more African companies to participate. There are only two exhibitors in our country, and there are more than a dozen participating groups this year.”

Hunan set up a stage to let the whole country sing and play for a win-win situation between China and Africa

Hunan sets up the stage, and the whole country sings operas, a win-win situation for China and Africa. 27 provinces (municipalities, districts) participated in the exhibition, and each brought good products that are popular in Africa.

In the Hunan Pavilion, from household electrical appliances to the world‘s first crane, from the Zongalu Hydropower Station in Nigeria to the CITIC Dicastal Morocco factory project, from hybrid rice seeds to Benin cashew nuts, all of them demonstrate the close economic and trade cooperation between Hunan and Africa.

The Internet celebrity wall of the Changsha Pavilion also attracted many exhibition staff to take pictures and check in. Stinky tofu, tea color, Huangxing South Road Pedestrian Street, Night Changsha, etc. all reflect the vigor and vitality of Changsha. There are a lot of Liuyang fireworks on the booth. Ms. Tao from Dongxin Fireworks Group Co., Ltd. said that she hopes to promote Liuyang fireworks through the expo, so that the fireworks can light up the night sky in Africa.

Hubei and Shandong are the subject provinces. Dongfeng Company, a Hubei enterprise, participated in the conference for the first time. Li Yanping, the company’s senior overseas marketing manager, regarded the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo as a platform for learning experience and promoting business. This also vividly explains how the China-Africa industrial chain continues to extend.

Source Changsha Evening News

