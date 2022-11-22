On the first day of the opening of the World Cup, China did a big thing in Qatar.

We may say this, even if the national football team really went to Qatar, it would not be as meaningful as this matter. Of course, we know that the national football team will definitely not be able to go to Qatar…

What’s the big deal?

One of the largest orders in the world, none of them.

According to media reports, just on November 21, Qatar Energy Company and Sinopec signed a 27-year long-term purchase and sales agreement for liquefied natural gas (LNG). Qatar will supply China with 4 million tons of LNG per year.

According to Reuters, this is the longest agreement in the history of LNG trading.

Qatar is happy. Khaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and CEO of Qatar Energy, said that this is a milestone agreement. This agreement marks the arrival of a long-term transaction, which is crucial to both buyers and sellers.

The Chinese side is also very happy. Ma Yongsheng, chairman of Sinopec, said that the signing of this agreement will not only help meet the demand for natural gas in my country’s market, but also help to further optimize my country’s energy consumption structure.

This is a normal cooperation between enterprises, but we can also look at this big order in the context of the international energy landscape.

First, why Qatar?

Because Qatar has gas, and there is a lot of gas.

The North Gas Field in the Persian Gulf is the world‘s largest natural gas field, jointly owned by Qatar and Iran, which Iran calls the South Pars Gas Field. Almost all of Qatar’s natural gas production, and about 60 percent of its exports, come from the field.

Qatar is already the world‘s largest LNG exporter, and is still undergoing project expansion. By 2027, Qatar’s liquefied gas capacity is expected to increase from 77 million tons per year to 126 million tons per year.

There are just a few major target customers, Japan, the European Union, China, and India in the future.

Second, why China?

China is still developing, and natural gas is needed for development.

It must be noted that with the phase-out of high-emission energy sources such as coal, natural gas will occupy a more important position in the energy structure of various countries. To ensure energy security, China needs more pipeline natural gas, but also more LNG.

China is already the world‘s largest LNG buyer. Last year, China imported a total of 81.4 million tons of LNG, of which nearly 9 million tons came from Qatar, accounting for 11% of my country’s total LNG imports.

In the first five months of this year, China‘s LNG imports from Qatar have increased from 11.7% in the same period last year to 24.9%. Qatar has also become the second largest LNG supplier to China after Australia.

Of course, Europe is also in great need, especially this year.

Because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russia’s supply of natural gas to Europe was interrupted, but the United States sold natural gas to Europe at three or four times the price. An American LNG ship can earn 100 million US dollars when it arrives in Europe, so much so that Macron couldn’t help scolding, “That’s not what friendship is about.”

Third, why did Qatar and China reach the agreement?

Nothing more than a few reasons.

The Sino-Qatar cooperative relationship is getting better and better. China‘s football can’t beat Qatar, but in many fields, China has advantages that the world can’t match. For the World Cup in Qatar, many venues were built by Chinese companies, including the largest and most luxurious Lusail Stadium.

More importantly, China‘s huge market opportunities and stable demand enable Chinese companies to provide long-term agreements that many Western giants cannot do. Moreover, Chinese companies talk about business, do business honestly, and do not criticize in any way.

So, hit it off.

Of course, considering the balance, Qatar will give Chinese companies big orders, and will also give some contracts to Europe and Japan. This is the survival wisdom of a small country. In the Middle East, Qatar can be said to be the Singapore of Southeast Asia. It has a good set of domestic and foreign affairs.

However, according to relevant reports from the Japanese government, long-term LNG contracts with stable price supply before 2026 have all been sold out.

Finally, what do you think?

Or simply three points.

1. A big step for China, but a small step for China.

Quite simply, China not only has cooperation with Qatar, but also with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iran in the future. I think there will be great cooperation. The market is there, the demand is there, and cooperation is a win-win situation.

The world has undergone major changes unseen in a century. One of the changes, we can see that the United States is withdrawing from the Middle East, and the Middle East is welcoming China, or more precisely, it is welcoming China, India, Japan and other eastern countries.

A meaningful example, in order to reduce inflation, Biden rushed to Saudi Arabia this year to pressure Saudi Arabia to increase production, but what happened? Saudi Arabia is leading the way in cutting output. Of course, cutting production is not good for China, but this kind of public slap in the face highlights the sharp contradiction between the United States and Middle Eastern countries. Now, the United States is threatening to retaliate against the Saudis…

We can see the lessons of the United States. The more anxious the United States is, the more it will pressure the Middle East countries to stay away from China, and the more disgusted the Middle East countries will be. Of course, this also tests our gaming ability.

2. Bigger things, not just energy itself.

What is that?

That’s energy + currency.

We should see that an important factor why the United States dominates the world is the absolute dominance of the U.S. dollar, and one of the foundations is the existence of petrodollars.

Oil all over the world is priced in dollars. Countries in the Middle East are disgusted by America’s finger-pointing; America’s ruthless cutting of leeks is a headache for the whole world.

How to do?

It is not ruled out that other currencies will be used for denomination in the future. It can be Euro, Japanese Yen, and of course, Renminbi. Don’t think this is all fantasy. China‘s huge market and stable demand are the biggest guarantee and attraction.

Of course, the United States will definitely use various means to prevent and suppress it. But once something like a trend takes shape, it doesn’t depend on the will of certain people or countries. If you don’t believe me, just ask your friends in the Middle East.

3. China, come on!

This World Cup, according to some friends, apart from the Chinese national football team, the Chinese pandas have all gone.

Moreover, the performance is very good. Therefore, on the first day of the opening ceremony, there was a World Cup match on one side and a world-class big order on the other. This also allows the world to fully see China‘s huge market prospects, the strong competitiveness of Chinese companies, and China‘s strategy of win-win diplomatic cooperation.

Of course, all the prerequisites are the stability and prosperity of China. The leader said before that the most fundamental thing to open up a new world of career development by relying on tenacious struggle is to do our own things well.

The vicissitudes of life show the true qualities of a hero.

China, come on! As for the national football team, well, let’s not mention it.

Source of this article: Niu Danqin (ID: bullpiano), original title: “On the first day of the opening of the World Cup, China did a big thing in Qatar”

