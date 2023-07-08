“On the front line with the Wagner Group”, the story of the war between the mercenaries in the trenches. “The enemy is like us”

We publish an excerpt from the book “The Russian Frontthe war in Ukraine told by the envoy among Putin’s soldiers” (Rizzoli) by the journalist Luca Steinman. He was almost the only Western witness behind enemy lines: an envoy among the soldiers of Putin which, however, publishes in Western media, that world that has taken sides compact on the side of Ukraine. For several months he followed the troops into theirs advanced. In this book he tells the real stories of men, donnechildren, soldiersvolunteers, refugeestogether with the pressures experienced during i controls, accurately describing the fierce face of a tragic and fratricidal war. The chapter of which we publish an excerpt is entitled “On the front line with the Wagner Group”.

The first meeting takes place in the region of Luhanskopposite a grocery store in a village not far from Popasnaya, where soldiers returning from the battlefields stop to drink and connect to the internet to call home. And where Izabella and I waited for days. We had spoken to them via Telegram and we agreed that they would get back to us when we could leave together for the front. In the meantime, we had to get ready. Finally I get a message from an unknown number. “I’m Roman, a musician. I’ll be with you in twenty minutes.”

Roman arrives in an armored car. He has blue eyes, a statuesque, muscular physique, he is almost two meters tall. He has a shaved head, with the Batman symbol tattooed above his left ear. On his green uniform he doesn’t wear insignia, just a small patch attached to his chest with a red W: the effigy of the Wagner Group.

In addition to Russian, he speaks some English and Arabic, which he learned in Syriain Libya e in Sudan, where he has long been fighting. Before becoming soldier studied law at the university of Mosca, to then attend the military academy. His current profession is the contractor. Mercenary, some would say.

From a small base in the countryside close to the front lines, he coordinates the activities of the other soldiers of the Wagner fighting around Artyomovska town in the north of the province of Donetsk bordering on that of Luhansk. “We don’t refer to the Russian Defense Ministry, I coordinate with my two bosses, who in turn talk to the Kremlin,” he explains.

From the very first words it is clear to me that the Wagners do not want to be confused with the Russian regular armed forces. They are a distinct army, with a separate command center. And they claim superior military training.

(…)

Izabella and I will spend a few days with them. The territories they control are exterminated, from the surroundings of Popasnaya up to the depopulated steppes near ArtyomovskIn the Donetsk. Here the Russian regular army, militias and Chechens are not seen. “Here we are,” Roman explains as he guides us along the dirt roads through the countryside, heading towards the fighting. “We’ve been assigned two tasks: the first is to storm Artyomovsk, the second is to build a defense line to repel the Ukrainian counteroffensive. They are attacking on many fronts, but here they have to deal with us.

Despite being less than forty years old, Roman he is a veteran. But this war is unlike any he’s been in. «We are fighting against an enemy who is like us, looks like us physically and speaks our own language. He is well equipped, trained and motivated. Nothing to do with the Arab armed groups of Syria e Libya or with the Africans I fought against a Bangui.” She speaks in a detached, professional tone, without anger or swearing. For him the Ukrainians they are not the ukrops, as soldiers of the Russian regular army often disparagingly refer to them. He calls them more soberly “the enemy”.

In the meadows around us, under the warm late October sun, i Wagner they prepare new defensive trenches with bulldozers and excavators. Their tanks are parked here and there in the bushes, all with their guns pointing in the same direction. “Trista, tridtsat, tri!” After the usual scream, the fire destined to strike starts Artyomovsk. Back come the Ukrainian shots landing in the grass or whizzing over our heads.

(…)

To move along the front lines you move on board bullet-riddled tanks or jeeps. On the muddy roads you meet no one but cattle escaped from abandoned farms, herds of wild boars and destroyed and uninhabited villages: ZajcevoHappy Valley, Wedges e Ivangrad, i contractor they are thousands. They live underground, in fortified tunnels that they wrested from Ukrainian control. Not just trenches dug in the mud, but real underground labyrinths equipped with electricity, however damp and dark. They are all together, in large rooms crammed with cots, next to which they place backpacks and Kalashnikovs.

only ai commanders single rooms pertain. For example, to the commander They are afraidwhich is Russian for “father”, thirty-four years old, sleeping in a cramped closet with a bed inside and a table on which there are a pc, guns and a teapot. Here he receives his fighters to give them orders or simply to chat. Most of them are former soldiers of the Russian regular army who have now moved into the private sector.

Vlad, who likes to talk to us, is twenty-five years old, blond, rather short but muscular. After graduating from Mosca got into the Russian special forces, which in 2017 sent him to fight in Syria. “There I saw for the first time the Wagner group» he says, while drinking a cup of tea in the dark. «I was immediately fascinated by their discipline and their professional equipment. So I decided: I wanted to be a musician.”

(…)

During these conversations underground, it often happens to be interrupted by other fighters who break in after opening fire on the surface. The process is always more or less the same. Not far from hiding placesthe infantrymen of the Wagner they load mortars or missile tubes, and then plug their ears.

“Trista, tridtsat, tri!” The shot goes in the direction of Artyomovsk. They repeat the operation several times and run underground to take cover from the return fire. Sometimes we have a few minutes left, sometimes hours. These bombings are carried out two or three kilometers further back on the Ukrainian front lines. Advancing a few thousand meters, however, the guerra you fight from trench to trench, with the enemy that moves a few tens of meters in front of or around you. It’s a ruthless game of slaughter where both armies try to attack. Wagner and Ukrainians chase each other through the trenches, then wait a while hidden, take aim at each other, shoot and chase each other again to kill each other. We remain further back, where military doctors rush to the aid of the wounded. While the fighting is going on, we move headlong through the trenches, together with the musicians who load the rocket launchers, put them on their shoulders, run out of the trench, fire and then throw themselves back in. The dead and wounded of the Wagner are taken away, i corpses Ukrainians instead they are massed in small groups in ditches or in clearings.

The steppe around Artyomovsk it is not only made up of plains, but also of dense forests which turn very intense yellow, red and orange at the end of October. When the front lines of the Wagners are in the woods, you can’t reach them with tanks, you have to do it on foot, walking through the trees. In moments of truce we can reach the stations dug between bushes and roots, from which you can directly see the territories controlled by the Ukrainians. We can’t see them or make out where exactly their trenches are, but i Wagner they assure us: they are there. Every now and then they shoot a few bursts of kalashnikov, without having a precise target and without receiving any return fire. It only serves to remind Ukrainians of their presence.

And some trenches the first roofs of Artyomovskbut being crouched among the vegetation it is difficult to frame the city with the camera. Vlad, who accompanies us, suggests that we run out of hiding together, film for a few seconds and then throw ourselves back down. “It’s very dangerous, but we can do it if you want.” I thank him, but I decline. I wouldn’t do anything with a glimpse of Artyomovskif you can’t bring the skin home.

