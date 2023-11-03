On the Front Lines of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Israeli Combat Vehicles Enter Gaza Strip

Israeli Combat Vehicles Enter Gaza Strip as Conflict Escalates

Sderot, Israel – On November 3rd, Beijing time, headquarters reporter Zhao Bing conducted on-site reporting in Sderot, a town located on Israel’s northern border with the Gaza Strip. The reporter observed that Israeli combat vehicles have entered the Gaza Strip, indicating a significant escalation in the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

From a high point on the edge of Sderot, Zhao Bing reported that the Israeli-Gaza border fence is approximately 1.4 kilometers behind him, with the town of Beit Hanoun in the northeastern part of the Gaza Strip located about 4 kilometers beyond the fence. On his left, about 4 kilometers west, is the Erez Port, connecting Israel with the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Previous Israeli ground offensives entered the Gaza Strip through the Erez Port, launching air strikes against Hamas armed personnel and engaging in fierce ground battles before advancing into Gaza City.

According to videos released by the Israeli army, their forces are equipped with armored bulldozers, which clear the way under the cover of the air force. Tanks and armored personnel carriers then advance in columns. The use of bulldozers instead of main roads is a precautionary measure to avoid ambushes by Gaza armed personnel and explosives along the road. The sound of violent shelling is also audible in the area. The gradual progress of the Israeli army’s ground operations aligns with their current step-by-step strategy.

Colleagues of Zhao Bing had previously observed a large number of Israeli tanks and armored vehicles near the location, but their presence has significantly reduced, indicating that the Israeli combat vehicles have made significant progress into the Gaza Strip. The logistics and ammunition supply lines of the Israeli army are also advancing forward.

Gaza City, located approximately 12 kilometers from the observation point, is currently under siege by the Israeli army from the north and south. The continuous rumble of artillery can be heard from the direction of Gaza. It remains uncertain whether the Israeli army will launch a direct offensive on Gaza City or choose to encircle it without attacking. The concern is that entering Gaza City may expose the Israeli army to ambushes from Hamas armed personnel.

Hamas militants have been causing significant trouble for the Israeli army by using underground tunnels to conduct surprise attacks. In recent days, Hamas armed personnel have killed over 20 Israeli soldiers through raids and ambushes. While the Israeli army has not confirmed the attacks, the use of underground tunnels has proven troublesome for their operations.

Simultaneously, Hamas continues to launch rockets into southern and central Israel. On November 2nd, air defense sirens were sounded on a large scale, further escalating the tensions between the two sides.

The situation in the region remains highly volatile as both sides continue to exchange fire and casualties continue to rise. The headquarters reporter, Zhao Bing, will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates.

(Headquarters reporter Zhao Bing)

