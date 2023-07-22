On the Greek island of Rhodes, hundreds of tourists have been evacuated due to a major fire

On Saturday on the Greek island of Rhodes, hundreds of tourists were evacuated from three hotels on the southeast coast, before being overtaken and damaged by a major fire. In Rhodes and in many other areas of Greece, very intense fires have been going on for days, mainly caused by the high temperatures of this period. The Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Christos Stylianides, has invited people in the villages of Lardos, Pylonas, Asklipios and Kiotari to head towards Gennadi: they are all very popular tourist destinations in this period.

173 firefighters intervened to put out the fire, who after some resistance managed to evacuate even a nunnery in the area. Also on Saturday, the public company that manages electricity had scheduled a temporary interruption of services for safety reasons related to the heat and fires.

