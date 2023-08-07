On the limit on frequencies, the Government wants to give power to 5G: clash

During the last Council of Ministers before the summer break, the Government will also discuss the limit on electromagnetic emissions. The intention is to raise it, Italy not only is it among the countries with a threshold far below the European limit, but it is the one with the lowest threshold ever. Article 7 of the Assets and Investments Decree, an omnibus decree, reads:

In order to enhance the mobile network and guarantee users and businesses high-quality connectivity services, without prejudice to public health, within 120 days from the date the law comes into force, the exposure limits, attention values ​​and objectives of quality are adequate in the light of the most recent and accredited scientific evidence in compliance with the European Union guidelines.

The draft does not specify of How much you want to raise the limit, but there is a rumor that the government wants to bring it to 24 volts on the meter (V/m) from the current 6 set in 2001, therefore 4 times the current one. The controversy would have arisen anyway, since the issue was deeply felt by citizens and associations who fear repercussions on public health, but probably in the face of a doubling, the tone of the protest would have been lower.

EVEN WITH 24 V/M THE LIMIT WOULD REMAIN AMONG THE LOWER

The “x4” that filters is a multiplicative factor of effect, capable of impressing even those who are generally in favor of the increase. It is equally true, however, that the European recommended electromagnetic emission limit is 61 V/mtherefore even if it rose to 24 V/m we would be below the recommended value by about two and a half times (and by the maximum of most of the other European countries), remaining among those with the lowest limit.

The issue has become crucial with the advent of 5G. The lower the limit and the more antennas needed for the same coverage, the estimates of the higher costs to be borne by the operators are expressed in billions of euros. Thus the country loses competitiveness in Europe, argue those who are in favor of raising the limit, and imagining that 5G progresses and does what it was born for is complicated. The 61 V/m recommended by Europe comes from a report by theInternational Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP), a non-governmental organization recognized by WHO.

Moreover – but it’s just a curiosity – a phenomenon derives from the low limit that those who travel a lot have probably noticed. Compared to European countries which settle at 61 V/m, i.e. the majority, here smartphones consume more energy when traveling also due to more frequent cell changes (lower limit -> more antennas -> more cell changes) and the greater “effort” that must be made to hook the signal of antennas that transmit it at relatively low powers.

LEGAMBIENTE: ‘PUBLIC HEALTH IS WORTH 4 BILLION’

The various associations opposed to the revision of the limit, including Legambiente, do not mince words.

We have been repeating it forcefully for years: there is no reason to raise the attention value for electromagnetic fields generated by high frequencies if not the economic one by the telecommunications operators who intend, after purchasing the 5G licenses, to save on infrastructure costs – declares Stefano Ciafani, national president of Legambiente -. What the Meloni government is preparing to make is a senseless choice that satisfies the requests of part of the industry in the sector and of Asstel, but which proves to be potentially dangerous for the health of the population, considering that the latest research clearly highlights come the current 6 V/m are precautionary – reads a note from Legambiente signed by the national president Stefano Ciafani who calls for a confrontation with the Government.

4 billion euros – adds Katiuscia Eroe, energy manager of Legambiente – this is the value that the Meloni government has decided to give to the health of the population who lives in our country with the irrational choice he prepares to make. For once Italy could boast of advanced legislation, which is precautionary but capable of developing 5G without endangering the health of the population, let’s take a step back for just 4 billion euros.