by gds.it – ​​1 hour ago

Long queues on the A19 motorway both incoming and outgoing, In the direction of Catania due to an accident that occurred between Villabate and Bagheria in the collision between a car and an electric scooter that…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “On the motorway with scooter and electric scooter, accidents and injuries in Palermo and Catania: one is serious, it appeared 1 hour ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.