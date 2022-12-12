LYMAN – The Soviet-made Ukrainian tank fires from under the beech tree stripped by the December frost, not exactly Russian artillery-proof protection. They have four tanks, those of the Karpatska Sich Battalion. They have to fix them, repair them, clean them up every day: “They cause a lot of problems”, explains the commander Svat. We are with him and the deputy, Briton, who has returned from the south of England for the war and who has already given the war the middle finger of his right hand, to the new and last front in the East.