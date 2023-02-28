Home World On the streets of Syracuse, “empty hospitals? Doctors choose Catania, guilty politics”
World

On the streets of Syracuse, “empty hospitals? Doctors choose Catania, guilty politics”

by admin
On the streets of Syracuse, “empty hospitals? Doctors choose Catania, guilty politics”

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

“The chronic shortage of doctors in hospitals in the Syracuse area is also the result of political and managerial choices which, instead, favor other territories, such as Catania”. This was stated by the coordinator of the Mpa of Syracuse, Mario Bonomo, speaking after the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «On the streets of Syracuse, “empty hospitals? Doctors choose Catania, guilty politics” appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Can detect the Omi Keron mutant strain Jiu'an Medical hits the daily limit again, the new crown detection plate soars | Jiu'an Medical_Sina Finance_Sina.com

You may also like

Wizz Air to suspend its flights to and...

Ukraine, Banksy’s child becomes the symbolic stamp of...

The price of tomatoes is too high. British...

all the numbers of the 2022 budget between...

Tiktok removed from government devices in the US...

First game won in the major circuit for...

How to get rid of ants from the...

Zelensky fired the commander of the Ukrainian joint...

daily horoscope for February 28 | Entertainment

Not only Palermo, Cosenza-Reggina derby, Parma-Pisa for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy