Home World On the streets of Syracuse, the future of petrochemicals between oil and green energy
World

On the streets of Syracuse, the future of petrochemicals between oil and green energy

by admin
On the streets of Syracuse, the future of petrochemicals between oil and green energy

by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

The national government has decided to protect the petrochemical plant of Syracuse, threatened in recent months by the effects of the sanctions of the war in Ukraine due to the presence of the Russian Lukoil in the industrial area, defining it as a strategic site of…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «On the streets of Syracuse, the future of petrochemicals between oil and green energy appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Spirits, Sausages and Ham Aosburg Group Brings New Products to the Consumer Expo-News-South China Sea Network

You may also like

igokea beat fmp | Sport

West Bank, three Palestinians killed near Nablus

time adjustments. Until late but away from the...

napoli player against eight atalanta footballers | Sport

Udinese – Victory that gives hope for a...

«The ring road is too dangerous, we need...

Three American women missing in Mexico | Info

Bogdan Bogdanović was injured again | Sport

War Ukraine Russia, ‘Target practice on the Wagner’,...

Cilavegna (Pavia), a pensioner shoots his wife and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy