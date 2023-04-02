Home World On the streets of Syracuse, the island of waste and the golden business of landfill lords
World

On the streets of Syracuse, the island of waste and the golden business of landfill lords

by admin
On the streets of Syracuse, the island of waste and the golden business of landfill lords

by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 minutes ago

The waste problem is practically unsolvable in Sicily. On the east coast of the island, chaos erupts every time the Lentini landfill stops, now due to the saturation of the site, whose two tanks are…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “On the streets of Syracuse, the island of waste and the golden business of landfill lords appeared 3 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Donald Trump and unpaid taxes: Democrats ask to investigate his tax returns

You may also like

US media revealed that Trump will be summoned...

panathinaikos player called out radonjic | Sport

Elections in Montenegro live second round Milo Đukanović...

Parma-Palermo 2-1 The highlights of the match (VIDEO)

April auction calendar, the first date to be...

Why Dušan Vlahović is struggling at Juventus Massimiliano...

Between Trump and Daniels war of gadgets and...

Zelensky: “Moscow’s presidency at the UN is a...

nenad lalatović kissed his son at maracana |...

Horoscope for April 1 | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy