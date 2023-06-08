On Ukraine, EU interests for Draghi coincide with those of the USA. I think it’s not true

Draghi has clearly said that for the West there is no alternative to winning Ukraine in this war. This is not an isolated statement, with the former general secretary Rasmussen proposing to send NATO troops to Ukraine and with our own fascists proposing to restore the conscript army to have us too some cannon fodder to send around to be killed as happens to the Ukrainian people today.

It’s about locations criminalswhich must be defeated with the popular mobilization as the alternative is not between winning and losing but between the negotiation, the truce, the ceasefire and the third world war.

I say this because:

– The victory of Ukraine, if the Italian is not an opinion, presupposes the defeat of Russia. Given that the Russian economy is holding up well to sanctions and that the consensus in Russia for war is not declining, the only possible defeat is that military. I would like someone to explain to me why a nuclear power like Russia should accept being defeated militarily without resorting to nuclear weapons. Note that the examples of Afghanistan or Vietnam have no relevance. The Soviet Union also withdrew from theAfghanistan but here Russia is fighting for what it sees as the defense of its borders and its people. One can obviously debate at length about whether or not these arguments are founded, but that is not the point. The crux is that while Vietnam and Afghanistan were territories far from the US and non-strategic, here Russia is fighting what she considers a battle essential for your life and safety.

The parallel is not with Vietnam or Afghanistan, but with the Cuban missile crisis of 1962. Where Kennedy believed that the fundamental interests of the United States were at stake, it has come one step away from nuclear catastrophe. In that case the US did not withdraw. Today, in the Donbass and in the Crimea, we are in the same situation and the crisis must be resolved by negotiation and not by the third world war. As Kennedy and Khrushchev negotiated in 1962, so it is necessary to do today. Who talks about victory – be it Zelensky, Draghi or Meloni – politically he is a criminally insane and not a statesman.

– According to Draghi, Europe’s interests coincide with those of the United States. I think it’s not true. As can be seen from the effects of the sanctions, Europe – and especially Germany and Italy, which have the largest industrial systems – has everything to lose from a vertical break in economic relations with Russia. Parallel to the United States they have everything to gain from a rupture of economic relations between Russia and Europe because on the one hand they replace – at very high prices – Russia in the supply of raw materials and energy and, consequently, weaken the European competitor in its production capacity. Let us remember the US sanctions against the European car industry…

Contrary to what the ruling elites sold to the US say – a sort of comprador bourgeoisie that proliferates in the colonies – Europe has every interest in not becoming the theater of war of the third world war by seeking victory – a kind of great Donbass – and instead by seeking peace, negotiation, a ceasefire, as the Pope proposes.

– Thirdly, war tends to consolidate one division in two of the world: on one side the USA, Europe, Japan and the former British empire, on the other China, Russia and a large part of the southern hemisphere. This bipolar world is better than a unipolar world, but it’s not a good world…. It’s a world of hate, still on the verge of World War III. A world where democracy and truth tend to to disappear because it would be a world at war in fact, a world made up of two large trenches. The reduction of the world to many trenches is a prospect degrading and suicidal even before being a criminal.

Europe has all the interests of a world multipole and not to a bipolar world. Europe has an interest in developing its own characteristics, in the ability to build peaceful ties and cooperation in the east as well as in the south and west. The interests of Europe therefore do not coincide with those of NATO, they do not coincide with the logic of permanent warbecause its interests are to develop a multipolar world based on cooperation.

I won’t continue further, but the point is simple: whoever talks of victory in Ukraine is working to convince public opinion to have the consent to bring about an escalation that will lead us to third World war and will transform Europe into an immense battlefield. We must stop them before it’s too late: whether they are called Draghi, Meloni, Biden or Schlein.