Two or three weeks ago, a lady from the Kpotavé neighborhood in Adéticopé was robbed in broad daylight in her shop where she stored her sale items. That day, she had gone to the market to do some shopping. The stranger had forced the portal to enter. Quickly, she glanced around the yard and noticed that everything seemed in place. She checked the entrance to her shop and also noticed that it was closed as she had left it.

This is how she entered the shop and to her surprise, she noticed that the box in which she left the money from her sales was empty. She was shocked and sad and wondered how the stranger could have entered the shop and come out with money. She thought of asking her own children to see if they had taken this sum or not.

Photo credit: Donald Tong, Via Pexels

The children showed that they knew nothing about the theft. Thus, we were never able to discover the identity of this stranger who had entered the shop and committed this theft. It was a blow for the lady. She who supported her four children alone since the death of her husband in 2018.

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the lady in question once again went to the market. But this time, she was careful to remove anything that could be stolen from the shop before leaving. Upon her return, she found that her portal had been forced once again. She was surprised. And began to lament when a young man told her exactly what had happened. This sick man claimed to have seen someone. A person forcing the shop out the window from his high-rise home. He held a tool in his hand that helped him open the shop window. The author of this act was a young man of about 23 years old whom the whole neighborhood suspected of stealing.

The man who saw him said: I saw it. In fact, I was at home and I heard a noise. The young man was trying to force open the window of the shop. Having noticed that I had seen him, he jumped over the wall. I walked towards a lady who was selling right at the crossroads. To tell him what had happened, he followed me and asked me: ‘Now what would you like to say?‘ »

After hearing the witness’s version, I accompanied the lady in question to the police the next day. In order to explain to them the story of the theft and have the thief arrested.

Photo credit: Pixabay

The police officers from the service recommended that we go to the police station to explain the facts. So we went to the police station. A woman greeted us and asked us what we were looking for. We explained the situation to her and the first question she asked us was:

« Who told you that it was he who entered your home? »

We told him there was a witness. She bounced back asking us what proved it was the same person who came the first time.

She told us that the Law works thanks to evidence, and is not content with deductions. According to her, the Law was: “Saint Thomas”; The law is blind and worked with hard evidence.

So I spoke up and explained that we had closed the gate like the first time. Also, this time we had a witness. A witness who saw someone trying to force open the store window. Obviously the thief the first time around was the same person, although we don’t have hard evidence to prove it. In any case, he remains the first suspect.

The lady gave us a summons, which we sent to the suspect. However, it was difficult to contact him because he was rare and only came back at night. In addition, his guardian refused to take the summons. So we had to go through the head of the canton to send it to him.

When they arrived at the township chief, the lady explained the reason for their visit. That is to say the story of the theft of which she was the victim. And the head of the canton told them that he was taking two thousand CFA francs for travel expenses to deliver the summons to the person concerned.

The lady had to give this money because she wanted justice, despite her already unbearable and difficult to manage expenses. She pulled out all the stops and got used to the expense of getting the thief caught.

He refused to show up for the appointment. We returned to the police station. But we were informed that there were not enough manpower to arrest the thief in question.

The lady thus wasted her time and her money trying to have someone arrested who makes fun of the police and herself.

I ended up understanding one thing when I saw the number of people at the police station. The police receive complaints every day and are frankly fed up with stories of theft. Even if they can’t say it in a way that everyone hears.

Serge Frogtéba BAMA