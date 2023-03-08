No need to tell you. You already know it, today is March 8 and it is International Women’s Day. Officialized in 1977 by the United Nations, the theme of this year’s women’s rights day is: “For an inclusive digital world: innovation and technologies for gender equality”.

This theme challenges women on their place in this digital era (cybercitizenship, digital entrepreneurship, etc.) so that they can take actions that will boost the evolution of our societies. We talk about an inclusive world, innovation, technologies and gender equality, I ask myself only one question: is the woman educated to deal with it?

From education to media…

Talking about gender equality is a human rights issue essential to prosperity, sustainable development, social justice, peace and security. Guarantor of these ideals, being informed and trained on stereotypes would advance equality between girls and boys…

To make the digital world inclusive, women must be educated about their rights and duties in cyberspace because they are regularly victims of cyberviolence, cyberharassment… MIL (Media and Information Literacy) is there, a solution to ensure the success of this ideal.

C:Pixabay

I firmly believe that a woman educated in media and information can thwart digital evils (hate speech, cyberbullying, disinformation…) and fight for her empowerment and her influence as a woman of value.

C:Pixabay

Unlike traditional media which offer a minimum of information for a maximum of time, new technologies (social networks) have the particularity of bombarding us with a maximum of information in a short period of time. With social networks and the proliferation of information sources, it is increasingly difficult to discern fact from fiction. To help young people and women make a difference, media education is developing all over the world. A teaching that must constantly adapt to new practices of misinformation. Without media and information literacy to inform and equip women about certain realities of the virtual world, their development takes a hit. EMI is a necessity. Especially since the figures on social networks in Cameroon are growing, as indicated by the specialist in digital Chedjou Kamdem.

C: Chedjou Kamdem

Making the digital world inclusive also means giving equal opportunities to women. And this in all existing sectors. I am a woman, a mother, a sister, an aunt, a cousin and so far there is nothing that shocks me like hearing a man say that a woman’s place is in the kitchen. This strikes me especially because this sentence calls into question the advances in women’s rights. And every time I hear it, I wonder what if men get pregnant?

What if men got pregnant?

Have you ever asked yourself this question? Have you imagined a world where men would be the ones who carry the babies? Bizarre would be a drawing to characterize this situation, even fictitious. And yet, if men got pregnant or rather pregnant, the world would be very different I tell myself.

Word maternity will be used to denote the ability to procreate. Periods would not be taboo much less considered dirty or impure. This would be the sign of the passage of the boy to the state of an adult man. A pride, from father to son. Undoubtedly, menstrual precariousness would not exist or would be very reduced. Sanitary protection would be budgeted by public finances and shared with young boys. No advertising would ever hide the blood of the rules. On the contrary, menstrual blood and its virtues would be studied, known and promoted. Maternity, an absolute synonym of strength and virility, the arguments in favor of virility and superiority of the male would turn irremediably towards motherhood. Because none other than a superior being would be able to bear life, maintain it, and restore it to humanity. And what better symbol of strength would be the pain of childbirth, the contractions and the arduousness of pregnancy?

C:Pixabay

Moreover, there would be more and more treatments to lighten the burden of motherhood. No one would ever again stigmatize the use of epidurals, which would incidentally be the symbol of evolution. And who would dare to attack the caesarean section? This breakthrough surgery…

The existence of a more lenient legal and social system

If men gave birth to babies, there would certainly be a more comprehensive legal and social system: pregnancy allowances, broad taxation, laws punishing irresponsible mothers, compulsory nurseries and crèches in companies, or the obligation for women to stay at home. the house to look after the children, professional promotion for any man who would become a father.

Obviously, the children would still bear the name of their parents, on the pretext that they really belong to them. Wage inequality would be justified this time by this biological fact. They carry babies. Society has to give them the means to deal with it. Childbirth mortality would be reduced as studies and medicine would focus on childbirth…

Contraception and abortion: alienable rights

If men were carrying babies, there probably wouldn’t have been these debates about contraception and abortion. They would have had the absolute right to choose when and how they would give birth.

Abortion? Of course it would be recognized and even express the right of men to dispose of their bodies. The right to abortion would be accompanied by appropriate medical care so that no man would ever die of it. And abortion would never be clandestine as it is now for many women in many countries. Men would institute sex education and family planning as an almost absolute norm…

You understood, if men got pregnant, motherhood and corollaries would have a very different and more haloed connotation of positivity. In a patriarchal system, it would perhaps have been better for the man to carry a pregnancy physiologically…

One day a woman…

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a woman? Let me tell you, it’s hard being a woman. Society asks too much of a woman. She asks you to be a perfect careerist, a perfect housewife, an exemplary mother… It’s so hard to be a woman… How can we talk about gender equality when the opposite is visible at all levels of life?