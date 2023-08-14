Afp

In Iran at least one person died and 8 others were injured in an attack on a Shiite shrine in the south of the country. This was reported by the official agency Irna. “One dead and 8 injured following terrorist attack by two armed men at Shah Cheragh shrine”, in Shiraz city, reports the agency. One of the gunmen was arrested while the other fled. Initially the rumor had spread that the dead were 4.

The attack comes less than a year after a similar one at the same site, the mausoleum of Shah Cheragh in the capital of Fars province, Shiraz. “One person was killed and eight others injured in the attack,” the official Irna news agency reported, citing Fars deputy governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla. “A terrorist entered the shrine gate and opened fire with a rifle,” said Fars commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Yadollah Bouali, adding that the man was arrested. The governor of Fars province, Mohamed Hadi Imanieh, told state TV that the attack took place around 7 pm local time (5.30 pm Italian time). There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Shah Cheragh mausoleum houses the tomb of Ahmad, brother of Imam Reza, the eighth Shia imam, and is considered the holiest site in southern Iran.

The previous – In October 2022, a similar attack on the shrine, a place of great importance for the Shiites, killed 13 people and injured 30. The attack was claimed by ISIS. Iran publicly hanged two men for that attack, Judiciary news site Mizan Online reported last month, identifying the attackers as Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Qatali but without disclosing their nationality. Authorities had previously said the attack involved people from other countries, including neighboring Afghanistan.