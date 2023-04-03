Morbid Angel were the headliners of a night that was completed with other extreme metal bands like Revocation, Crypt y Skeletal Remains, although the headliners were forced to cancel their concert after both the exterior awning and part of the roof of the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois collapsed. The cause was the strong tornado that had been ravaging the area for hours.

Both the group and the attendees took shelter after the accident, to which around twenty ambulances had to attend to take care of the more than twenty-eight injured and one deceased as a result of the collapse. The deceased was Frederick Forest Livingston Jr, for whom the a GoFundMe page with a view to helping the family pay for burial expenses. Initially, $20,000 was requested and now more than $35,000 have been raised. On the other hand, other pages have been created to help expenses for the medical treatment of other people in which you can collaborate.

After canceling the concert, Morbid Angel released a message on the networks: “First of all, we want to convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the person who lost his life last night in the room due to the collapse of the roof by the strong winds caused by a tornado. We have lost a metal brother and many have been injured in this tragedy. We want to express our true gratitude for all those who have helped to care for the people in need (fans, hall team , bands, technicians) We want to thank the first aid people, the firemen, health workers and the police, who quickly arrived in the room and gave all their help to the people and evacuated all those who needed to be treated at the hospital as soon as possible. You guys are the real heroes.”