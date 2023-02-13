One hundred and thirty years have passed since the foundation of the Socialist Party at the Congress of Genoa on 14 August 1892. Formally, the party dissolved on 13 November 1994 due to an unsustainable debt situation and the collapse due to Tangentopoli. But it will reconstitute itself a few years later.

In any case, one cannot deny a continuity with those who rightly or wrongly feel today as heirs of the socialist tradition. It is enough to take up the 1920 speech of the founder Filippo Turati on “Remaking Italy”, to recognize ourselves in that gaze, at the same time realistic and imbued with the values ​​of freedom and equality.

If anything, the socialist tradition deserves for many reasons to still be explored and discussed, with its contradictions and potential left unexpressed, but also for the goals achieved in view of the civilization of Italians. From the era of the formation of a self-aware working class, and of the demands for democracy, equality and freedom that it wanted to introduce into the fragile liberal state, to the fight against fascism, for the Republic and for the Constitution, up to the realization of the principles constitutional: from work to health, from school to family and civil rights. This is all that remains, the true legacy, of which too little is said in the face of the ongoing, now centuries-old discussion on the confrontation on the left, historically understandable but useless today.

In this issue Simona Colarizi and Stefano Rolando write that the 130th anniversary arouses hesitation and pride. Hesitation in the face of a world so changed as to relegate the previous two centuries to prehistory, and pride in being able to consider the ideals that have guided the party throughout its history as indispensable for civilized life. Indeed it is so, i mixed sentiments there are all. But they do not lead to an insoluble contradiction.

We all have difficulty understanding this period transition, due to its rapidity and the many variables that make it up. And the interpretative keys to understand it are not found in any political tradition and must be found today. But it is one thing to look for them without a compass, another thing to try to understand things without deluding ourselves that exploitation phenomena have disappeared, and that new ones unknown today cannot be created.

The presumption that new technologies are designing a world where there will be no need to refer to the warm values ​​of solidarity, freedom and equality on which so many democracies have been built or have been reborn has already been denied. Just think of the web, which at first seemed to be the place where our freedom of expression reached its maximum. Then we became aware of the very serious conditions that the web entails for tens of millions of users, free to access it but “profiled” from all sides and inclined to form fake opinions, up to the most alarming cases of disinformation produced in Russia.

There’s a lot to understand in all of this, but in any case it’s not technology, or artificial intelligence itself, that drives the strings of these processes. It is the use that some people make of it to obtain immense economic and political gains. Democratic thought, the taste for freedom and socialism are on the other side. We can say it loud in 2022.

Caesar Pinelli