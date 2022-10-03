«Are girls given flowers in Europe? Here in Uganda we give the girl we like as a gift a cow ». The proposal made by General Muhoozi Kainerugaba to the leader of the Brothers of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, reflects the language of this unusual courtship: «I would immediately give you a hundred Nkore cows! To be fearless and true ». A generous offer made to the premier in pectore on Twitter – where the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his probable successor is followed by over 592,000 followers – appeared to most of the public as rather bizarre. But not for everyone. «General, how romantic you are», was the comment of one user. And another countered: «This lady is beautiful. I’d give you my only goat, a pot and a rabbit. ‘

It is not clear whether the general’s proposal is serious or ironic, what is certain is that it is a very generous offer. Nkore cows, in fact, are not just any specimens, but valuable cattle raised by a Bantu community in southwestern Uganda. “The most beautiful on earth,” said Kainerugaba, posting photos of cattle with dark coats and distinctive arched horns that seem to draw hearts. “In our culture you give a woman a cow to a woman you like,” the general addressed the perplexed and intrigued followers of his proposal.

For my Italian friends, these are Nkore cows. The most beautiful cows on earth. I know Europeans give girls they like flowers? I have never understood it. In our culture you give a girl you like a cow. pic.twitter.com/8BRR3OJMUg — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 3, 2022

Not only. Kainerugaba also tried to involve the Italian ambassador Massimiliano Mazzanti, to negotiate “the price of the wedding”. And in another tweet – later deleted probably to avoid diplomatic problems – he warned: «If the Romans do not accept cows it means that we will have to take Rome; it would take us a few days ». For now, no reply to the alleged courtship. But love, you know, knows how to wait.