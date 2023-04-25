«One hundred of us left and twenty remained»- breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

OCHERETINE (Donbass) Military psychologists explain that the impressionable among the soldiers at the front are «the more intellectual oneswho are all the time attached to Starlink with their cell phones trying to get information».

They read obsessively clicking on the sites of military bloggers, both Ukrainian and Russian, they know the statistics on the use of shells, they look the online maps of Deep State to try to figure out who advances and who retreats, they go looking for the numbers of dead and wounded on Western websites newspapers, but in the end they are also those who more easily they fall into depression from stress and even attempt suicide.

The psychologist «It wasn’t like this once, the armies promoted the most educated. But today getting information on the Internet in the trenches risks transforming real threats into obsessive ghostswhich disorient and paralyze the will to fight», Oleg Fesenco told us two days ago, who at the age of 58 went from being a well-known Odessa psychologist and cardiologist to medical officer with the units fighting along the bloodiest trenches of the war in the fifty kilometers which separate the disputed town of Bakhmut from that of Avdiivka, near Donetsk.

«One of my methods of treatment, especially among the recruits, consists in the requisite cellphones and make them concentrate solely on their practical tasks. The presence of calm officers and a disciplined environment are of great help. By now I know that on average approx 30 percent of the troops are in urgent need of psychological support when it remains under bombardment for a long time. If he doesn't arrive in time, desertions increase, the cases of soldiers paralyzed by fear, the irrational triumphs and above all the phenomenon of self-inflicted wounds along with suicide threats," he adds.

The artillery shelling We meet him at the door of the small emergency room on the ground floor of a cottage in the village of Ocheretine, about ten kilometers from the heart of the fighting for the control of Avdiivka. As we speak at least six Russian artillery shells explode with shattering barrels about forty meters away, we and a dozen soldiers throw ourselves to the ground. Dirt and splinters fall on the clothes, the smell of dynamite is strong.

The shots keep falling a little farther. The men take advantage of a moment of calm to flatten themselves against the ruins of a building. But the doctor remains standing, flaunting self-confidence regardless of the shrapnel, wiping the dirt off his uniform with one hand. “In their eyes I represent a point of reference, an example, I cannot show fear», dice.

No doubt officers like him are vital to the Ukrainian military 14 months after the start of this war, especially now that the great offensive is being prepared to expel the Russians from the occupied territories. In Bakhmut the Ukrainians are slowly losing ground. It rains, mud dominates and delays the time of the attack. The General Staff in Kiev asks the army to hold on, the counter-offensive soon it could start with a series of limited blitzes, aimed at testing the opponent’s resistance capabilities.

The tales The fact is, however, that right next to the first line tales of the severity of the fighting abound. "Our units continue to rotate because a few weeks under fire are often enough to lose more than half of our personnel. The battle of Bakhmut saw many veterans die and now it takes time to train new recruits," says 61-year-old Serhii Rebezhenko of the 237th Infantry Battalion.

Final victory «I have no doubt, in the end we will win. Ma the Russians attack, lose many more men than us, but they don’t stop. It’s a massacre. At our side were the 100 men of the 236th battalion, after a few days at least 80 were dead or seriously injured. And it’s not an isolated case, simply because the Russians have more ammunition. For one of our cannonade they respond with twenty », he adds.