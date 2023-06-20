One hundred scholarships in ten years: the iliadship project is born

For the next 10 years, iliad is making available 10 scholarships each year worth 15,000 euros each for three-year graduates and for students enrolled in single-cycle master’s degree courses who intend to continue their studies

Each student will be supported by an iliad tutor and a mentor from the Advisory Board: at the end of the scholarship, students will be able to access an internship

The goal is to promote studies in STEM subjects, Social Sciences and Arts & Literature to enable the development of new skills in the younger generations

Iliad’s investment plan in education continues with the establishment of iliadshipthe long-term project that looks at the world of university education with an innovative and disruptive approach.

Starting this year, iliad – together with its Advisory Board – will select a class of 10 students among recent three-year graduates enrolling in master’s degree courses and those enrolled in single-cycle master’s degree courses. The class will be made up of 6 young university students who intend to continue their studies in STEM subjects, 2 in Social Sciences and 2 in Arts & Literature. Each student will be able to benefit from a two-year course which includes:

A Scholarship of 15,000 euros Un tutorchosen among the employees of the company Un mentorchosen among the members of the Advisory Board A path of training with common workshops Aexperience group training on the theme “the connections of the future and the future of connections” Un apprenticeship extra-curricular

As in the spirit of all iliad investments, iliadship also looks to the long term: in fact, the program will last at least ten years, with an investment of more than one million euros. After the first five years, an impact assessment of the project will be conducted to evaluate the developments in its implementation.

“The iliadship is a truly innovative path and has the important objective of helping to create a more inclusive future starting from the training of the younger generations Benedict comments LeviCEO of iliad – With this important investment, iliad continues in its mission of connecting people and territories in a sustainable way, promoting the development of skills capable of enabling the country’s growth, guaranteeing fair and transparent offers and investing in the best technologies”.

iliadship is a long-term project with an innovative approach to the world of university education support since it combines the scholarship with a composite and articulated training path, almost unique in the Italian panorama.

The aim of the project will also be to create a real community through the establishment of a network of students who meet every year to update their skills and exchange experiences, making them an integral part of the iliad ecosystem in Italy. Applications will expire onAugust 11th 2023: for more information on the call, consult the site dedicated to the iliadship program.

Iliad’s education projects

In the context of social sustainability, iliad continues to promote professional training projects with the “iliad College” training course and concretely contributes to the reduction of educational inequalities by supporting the activities of “Il Cielo Itinerante”. The company strongly believes in the potential of telecommunications, understood as the tool to enable connectivity between people, thus breaking down the gaps – economic and relational – and helping to create a better future.

Share this article:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

