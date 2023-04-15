one man dead, six wounded

Photogallery – Montecarlo (Lucca), explosion in a house: one dead



In Montecarlo (Lucca) a two-story house collapsed following a crashexplosion, probably caused by one fuga on gas. A man of 70, who was missing, was found dead. Firefighters they saved six people, that were trapped under the rubble. Two were seriously injured and were transported in red code to the Cisanello hospital in Pisa: the victim’s 71-year-old wifeextracted from the rubble after several hours, which presents burns over 70 percent of the body, e a 46ennewho suffered leg injuries.

The reconstruction It was around 11.30 when the bang was heard. An explosion had rocked the two-story house, causing it to come down entirely in via del Marginone, a countryside area in the municipality of Montecarlo, a village of medieval origin on the hills in the province of Lucca. When the outbreak occurred,

man missing and later found dead it was located on the ground floor of the house

with his wife. Il

46enne extracted alive and taken in red code to the hospital, he lived alone in the apartment on the upper floor of the house affected by the explosion.

The four lightly injuredInstead,

were in the house adjacent to the one affected by the collapse: they are a woman with a suspected wrist fracture, her two sons aged 9 and 13, who only suffered bruises or grazes, and her mother with a chest trauma.

A gas leak is the probable cause of the explosion A gas leak is the probable cause of the explosion: the prosecutor has opened an investigation file. To understand, whether it depended on a gas cylinder or something else. The LPG deposit that served the house was found intact. Someone spoke of the smell of gas perceived recently, maintenance interventions that would have been carried out in the past are also being examined. The commander of the Lucca fire brigade Calogero Daidone, who rushed to the scene together with about forty firefighters of all specialties, spoke of an “explosion, there was certainly an explosion” seen as “the building is placed on the ground”, whose causes need to be investigated.

The municipal police, the carabinieri, the mayor Federico Carrara, and the health workers sent by 118 intervened together with the firefighters.

