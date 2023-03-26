At the concert yes but only the millionaires. The limiting case of ticket for a front row seat at the Maneskin concert arrived to cost the stratospheric figure of 1.182.999 euro in the circuit of the so-called “secondary ticketing” it caused discussion. And it ended up on the table tooGuarantor Authority for Communicationswho decided to sanction with a maxi fine of 12 million euros Viagogo, the US company also based in Switzerland that sells online tickets for concerts, sporting events and shows. The practice of buying entire packages of tickets and reselling them on online platforms has already been at the center of attention of the authorities for some time and has also been the subject of a tightening by the EU Commission in a directive recently implemented also by Italy. The EU has effectively already banned this practice. But the stop, evidently, can be circumvented. These are tickets that in many cases cost astronomical figures and that fans, even the most ardent, are forced not to buy. And the fines, albeit high, are very little for a company which, as emerges from reading the 2020 AGCOM preliminary investigation results “did not provide information on its financial situation” but which “according to international press reports in November 2019 announced the acquisition of the operator Stubhub for a price of 4.05 billion dollars, to create a player of global presence with a consolidated turnover of 15 billion dollars in 2020”. In short, 12 million can easily be absorbed into the balance sheet of a giant under the heading “business risks”.

However, Agcom recalls that the fine (exactly 12,240,000 euros) is not the first: the same company, in fact, has been the subject of other sanctioning proceedings (3.7 million in 2020, 23.5 million in 2022). From the investigations, carried out in collaboration with the Fiamme Gialle, it emerged that in 2022 admission tickets were sold or in any case placed on the company’s website for 68 events, even at prices 10 times higher than the nominal ones, relating to live performances by Italian and international artists such as, for example, Moonlight, Blanco, Renato Zero and Cirque du Soleil, in violation of industry regulations.

Consumer associations applaud who have presented complaints to the authorities and prosecutors against Viagogo and who therefore now speak of a “victory”: among the most recent cases reported by Codacons, recalls the president, Carlo Rienzi, there is precisely that of the Maneskin concert on 28 April 2022 at the Verona Arena, “the tickets sold out in a few minutes on the official channels, had appeared on the secondary ticketing platforms at record prices of up to 1,182,999 euros for a seat in the front row, while in the official outlets the maximum price of a ticket was 86.25 euros”. “It is incredible that tickets with prices even 10 times higher than the actual ones continue to be sold– says Massimiliano Dona of Unc – despite the numerous convictions by the Authorities and the intervention of the legislator who has however put a stop to these intolerable and hateful speculations”.